Edwards refuses request to end federal jobless aid for now

The governor noted that Louisiana is heavily dependent on tourism, which hasn't recovered from the pandemic, and he said that sets the state apart from many of its neighbors.

“It appears to me the case may be different (for Louisiana), and we want to have economists take a look at this," he said.

The extra $300 per week in federal assistance, available until September, comes on top of state unemployment benefits that max out at $247 a week in Louisiana.

While the business groups believe the extra federal jobless benefit is discouraging some people from taking jobs, government surveys also show people are reluctant to look for work because they fear contracting COVID-19. In addition, other groups say many women have dropped out of the workforce to care for children and some people are searching for higher paying jobs with benefits.

The left-leaning Economic Policy Institute argued in a recent commentary that policymakers shouldn't rein in the unemployment benefits.