Election firm Dominion to bid for new Louisiana contract

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Dominion Voting Systems, the target of unfounded voter fraud claims by supporters of former President Donald Trump, intends to bid for Louisiana's new voting machine contract as it continues to combat the conspiracy theories surrounding its equipment, the company's leader said Friday.

“It’s our expectation and hope that it will be a free and fair process that will not be judged or weighed on misinformation,” Dominion CEO John Poulos said in an interview.

Republican Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin's solicitation went out Jan. 27 for contractors seeking to replace 10,000 voting machines that are decades old. Bids from companies interested in the contract are due at the end of March. Louisiana’s contract is estimated to be worth up to $100 million.

Colorado-based Dominion is hoping to hang onto the work of providing election technology to a state that has used its products for years.

“We have been a proud partner to Louisiana and specifically the elections officials in Louisiana for quite some time. We are very proud of our record there,” Poulos said.