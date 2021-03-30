 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Electric firm spending $25M on Georgia warehouse, hiring 120
0 comments
AP

Electric firm spending $25M on Georgia warehouse, hiring 120

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MCDONOUGH, Ga. (AP) — A company that makes and sells electrical components will invest more than $25 million to create a distribution center in suburban Atlanta, hiring 120.

Los Angeles-based Feit Electric said Tuesday that it has purchased a 270,000 square-foot (25,000 square-meter) warehouse in McDonough. President Alan Feit said the company chose the location because it plans to import more than 5,000 shipping containers of electrical components through the Port of Savannah each year.

The move is driven by expansion in the company's automated home control and LED lighting businesses, Feit said, plus a need for flexible customer delivery options.

Feit could claim various tax breaks, including an income tax credit allowing it to annually deduct $3,000 per job from state income taxes for five years, as long as workers make at least $28,000 per year. That could be worth more than $1.8 million. No local property tax breaks are expected, said Georgia Department of Economic Development spokesperson Marie Gordon.

Privately-held Feit Electric sells its products through retailers including Home Depot, Lowe's, Costco and Ace Hardware.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden extends to Paycheck Protection Program

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden invites Russia, China to first global climate talks
National Politics

Biden invites Russia, China to first global climate talks

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is including rivals Vladimir Putin of Russia and Xi Jinping of China among the invitees to the first big climate talks of his administration, an event the U.S. hopes will help shape, speed up and deepen global efforts to cut climate-wrecking fossil fuel pollution, administration officials told The Associated Press.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News