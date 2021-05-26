Environmentalists want NC governor to halt pellet plants

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Advocates for environmental justice and eastern North Carolina residents urged Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday to block permits for future wood pellet plants and pay more attention to their effects on health.

The activists, organized by the Dogwood Alliance coalition, came to Raleigh to deliver a petition to Cooper and other state agencies demanding that future industrial energy project permits that aren't embraced within the state's Clean Energy Plan be denied. Future subsidies and incentives to the industry also should be stopped, the petition says.

North Carolina has five wood pellet exports facilities, which the alliance said cuts down 60,000 acres of trees annually. State regulators have recently required air pollution controls at pellet mills run by Maryland-based Enviva in Northampton, Richmond and Sampson counties. British-based Active Energy Renewal Power is building operations in Robeson County for fuel created from wood and other agricultural crops for use in North America.