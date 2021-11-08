 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

EPA's cleanup of copper mine ending, Vermont to monitor

  • 0

STRAFFORD, Vt. (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency says that its 20-year cleanup of a former copper mine in Strafford is coming to an end and that it will hand over monitoring of the site to authorities in Vermont.

The Lebanon Valley News reported Friday that the EPA project manager, Ed Hathaway, will make a final visit to the Elizabeth Mine Superfund site on Nov. 18.

The agency is also trying to remove its equipment before snow and winter weather make that more difficult, the newspaper reported.

“You’re looking at something that took the better part of a century and a half to create — an extensive area, hundreds of acres of contamination,” said Ed Hathaway, the EPA project manager, of the former mine. “The level of cleanup and the extent is a function of what you inherit.”

The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources will take over control of the property, though the EPA will continue to offer technical assistance and conduct reviews every five years. The property is still privately owned.

People are also reading…

The state will spend about $61,000 a year mowing, sampling and maintaining the treatment system installed by the EPA, John Schmeltzer, a hazardous site manager for the Department of Environmental Conservation, told the newspaper.

The $90 million cleanup of the superfund site started in 2001. Contaminated water had been leaching from waste rock and tailings into streams since the 150-year-old copper mine closed in 1958, endangering animals and homes nearby.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Lebanon Valley News.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Democrats reach drug price deal, Biden upbeat on Manchin

Democrats reach drug price deal, Biden upbeat on Manchin

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats reached agreement Tuesday on a plan to lower prescription drug costs for most older people, capping out-of-pocket Medicare costs at $2,000 and reducing the price of insulin, salvaging a campaign promise as part of President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion domestic policy proposal.

Rivals of Trump-backed US Senate candidate amass millions

Rivals of Trump-backed US Senate candidate amass millions

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — An endorsement by former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania’s hotly contested U.S. Senate race isn’t backing down rival Republicans, with one putting up millions for her campaign and another getting a seven-figure pledge from a donor.

Biden vaccine mandates face first test with federal workers

Biden vaccine mandates face first test with federal workers

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is pushing forward with a massive plan to require millions of private sector employees to get vaccinated by early next year. But first, he has to make sure workers in his own federal government get the shot.

Watch Now: Related Video

Basquiat and Warhol among highlights of Christie's auction

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News