 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

EU adopts levy on excess energy profits, no gas price cap

  • Updated
  • 0

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union energy ministers on Friday adopted a package of measures to ease an energy crisis, including a levy on windfall profits of fossil fuel companies, but an agreement on capping natural gas prices that is supported by a majority of countries remained off the table.

With energy prices skyrocketing across Europe since Russia invaded Ukraine, the 27 EU countries reached a deal on proposals from the European Commission, which the bloc’s executive arm said could help raise $140 billion in relief for people and businesses hit by the crunch.

They backed a levy of at least 33% on the surplus profits of companies producing or refining oil, natural gas and coal. The two other main measures are a temporary cap on the revenue of low-cost electricity generators such as wind, solar and nuclear companies, as well as an obligation for EU countries to reduce electricity consumption by at least 5% during peak price hours.

People are also reading…

Countries will be able to distribute the surplus money from the temporary revenue cap to households and small and medium businesses that have been hit hard. Rising energy prices are fueling inflation, which hit a record 10% this month in the 19 countries that use the euro, pushing Europe closer to recession and eroding people’s spending power.

The three measures approved Friday should be adopted next week and take effect soon afterward.

Estonian Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Minister Riina Sikkut said that “the most promising measure to actually bring down the average price is still the reduction of peak consumption.”

Sikkut underlined that any hardship this winter will be nothing compared with the price being paid by Ukrainians.

“We can’t forget that we are in a situation of war. Ukrainians are paying with their lives, so we temporarily may pay higher bills or prices in the food store,” she said.

The measures, however, will not have an immediate effect on the natural gas prices that have been running wild as Russia reduced its supplies to Europe in what European officials call blackmail for their support of Ukraine and sanctions against Moscow. Natural gas is used to heat homes, generate electricity and run factories.

“This is an immediate patch,” said Czech Industry and Trade Minister Jozef Sikela, who chaired the meeting in Brussels. “We need to continue our work. We are in an energy war with Russia, which also strongly affects our industry. Further urgent and coordinated EU action is needed."

According to the European Commission, Russian gas supplies to the EU declined by 37% between January and August this year.

Sikela said most of the energy ministers insisted on the urgent need for stabilizing the electricity market, notably by limiting the price of wholesale gas and its impact on electricity prices in the bloc. He also insisted on the need to accelerate common gas purchases.

A group of 15 member countries urged the European Commission to propose a cap on gas prices as soon as possible to help households and businesses struggling to make ends meet. The proposal was discussed during Friday’s meeting but has yet to gather unanimous support, with Germany notably blocking.

“The price cap that has been requested since the beginning by an ever-increasing number of member states is the one measure that will help every member state to mitigate the inflationary pressure, manage expectations and provide a framework in case of potential supply disruptions, and limit the extra profits in the sector," they said.

The commission has warned in an analysis that such a cap could weaken the bloc's ability to secure gas supplies on the global market. But it is open to the idea of introducing a price cap on Russian gas to mitigate the impact of the crisis while negotiating a lower price with other suppliers.

“A wholesale gas price cap is a legitimate option," said Kadri Simson, EU commissioner for energy. “We agreed with the member states that they will provide further input, and I think that it is also worth mentioning that on the commission side, we also expressed our readiness to develop an EU-level price cap for gas that is used for electricity production."

Simson added that the commission would likely make new proposals to deal with high gas prices before next week's informal meeting of EU leaders in Prague.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

4 Ukrainian regions schedule votes this week to join Russia

4 Ukrainian regions schedule votes this week to join Russia

The separatist leaders of four Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine say they are planning to hold referendums this week for the territories to become part of Russia as Moscow loses ground in the war it launched. The votes will be held in the Luhansk, Kherson and partly Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions. The announcement of the balloting starting Friday came after a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that they were needed. Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev also said that folding Luhansk and Donetsk in eastern Ukraine into Russia itself would make their redrawn frontiers “irreversible” and enable Moscow to use “any means” to defend them.

Blasts precede Baltic pipeline leaks, sabotage seen likely

Blasts precede Baltic pipeline leaks, sabotage seen likely

Denmark believes “deliberate actions” caused big leaks in two natural gas pipelines that run under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, and seismologists said powerful explosions preceded the leaks. European leaders and experts pointed to possible sabotage amid the energy standoff with Russia provoked by the war in Ukraine. Although filled with gas, neither pipeline is currently supplying it to Europe. Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said Tuesday that “it is the authorities’ clear assessment that these are deliberate actions -– not accidents." The incident overshadowed the inauguration of a long-awaited pipeline that will bring Norwegian gas to Poland to bolster the continent’s energy independence from Moscow.

QAnon follower who chased officer convicted in Jan. 6 trial

QAnon follower who chased officer convicted in Jan. 6 trial

An Iowa man has been convicted of charges that he led a crowd of rioters in chasing a U.S. Capitol police officer up a staircase and accosting other officers guarding the Senate. That was one of the most harrowing scenes of the mob’s attack that day. A federal jury deliberated for roughly four hours before convicting Douglas Jensen of felony charges that he obstructed Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote on Jan. 6, 2021, and that he assaulted or interfered with police officers during the siege. Jensen was convicted on all counts, including a charge that he engaged in disorderly conduct inside the Capitol while carrying a folding knife in his pocket.

How a party of neo-fascist roots won big in Italy

How a party of neo-fascist roots won big in Italy

The Brothers of Italy party has won the most votes in Italy’s national election. The party has its roots in the post-World War II neo-fascist Italian Social Movement. Giorgia Meloni has taken Brothers of Italy from a fringe far-right group to Italy’s biggest party. Meloni is poised to lead Italy’s first far-right-led government since World War II and become its first female premier.

Russia gives citizenship to ex-NSA contractor Edward Snowden

Russia gives citizenship to ex-NSA contractor Edward Snowden

Russian President Vladimir Putin has granted Russian citizenship to Edward Snowden, a former contractor with the U.S. National Security Agency. He has been living in Russia since 2013 to escape prosecution in the U.S. after leaking classified documents detailing government surveillance programs. He was granted permanent residency in 2020. Snowden has said he made the disclosures because he believed the U.S. intelligence community had gone too far and wrongly infringed on civil liberties. Snowden, 39, is considered by supporters to be a whistleblower who wanted to protect American civil liberties,  He currently faces charges of unauthorized disclosure of U.S. national security and intelligence information that could result in decades in prison.

Manchin ends pipeline push, easing path for spending bill

Manchin ends pipeline push, easing path for spending bill

Sen. Joe Manchin has abandoned his push to speed up the permitting process for energy projects. His decision eases the Senate’s path toward passing a stopgap spending bill that would keep the federal government running when the fiscal year ends at midnight Friday and provide more aid to Ukraine.  A procedural vote advancing the effort cleared easily, 72-23, after Democrats announced that Manchin’s proposal would be stripped from the final legislation. While lawmakers are waiting once again until the final moments of the fiscal year to keep the government running, they are confident they will do so.

Meta disables Russian propaganda network targeting Europe

Meta disables Russian propaganda network targeting Europe

Facebook says it has identified and stopped a sprawling network of fake accounts that spread Russian propaganda about the invasion of Ukraine throughout Western Europe. Facebook parent company Meta says the network created more than 60 websites that mimicked legitimate news organizations but parroted Russian talking points about Ukraine. More than 1,600 fake Facebook accounts were used to spread the propaganda to audiences in Germany, Italy, France, the United Kingdom and Ukraine. Meta says it was the largest and most complex network linked to Russia that the California-based company has identified since the Ukraine invasion began. The Russian Embassy in Washington, D.C., hasn't responded to a request for comment.

California governor signs laws to boost housing production

California governor signs laws to boost housing production

Two new laws in California will let developers bypass local governments to build housing on commercial land. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed laws Wednesday aimed at increasing housing production. Both laws would let developers bypass local laws to build housing on land set aside for businesses. One law requires a certain amount of the housing units to be affordable. The other law does not require affordable housing but says the project must go through an environmental review process. Local governments largely oppose the laws because of the land's potential for generating corporate tax revenue. Housing would generate lower revenue.

Holcomb to lead trade mission to Germany, then Switzerland

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will visit Germany and Switzerland next week for a trade mission with the state’s commerce secretary and other state officials. Holcomb announced Wednesday that he will leave Sunday on the European trip with Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers and other officials from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation. They will visit Germany on Monday before traveling Wednesday to Switzerland. The governor said the trip is aimed at advancing Indiana’s “future-focused industries,” the state’s medical device “ecosystem” and engaging “key actors within the global energy transition.” The cost of the trip is being paid through private donations to the Indiana Economic Development Foundation.

Watch Now: Related Video

Russians flock to Georgia, again, as Putin escalates war

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News