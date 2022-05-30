 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

EU wrestles with Russia oil embargo as leaders gather

  • Updated
  • 0

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders will gather Monday in a new show of solidarity with Ukraine, but divisions over whether to target Russian oil in a new series of sanctions are exposing the limits of how far the bloc can go to help the war-torn country.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who will address the 27 heads of state and government by videoconference in the evening, has repeatedly demanded that the EU target Russia’s lucrative energy sector and deprive Moscow of billions of dollars each day in supply payments.

But Hungary is leading a group of countries — along with Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Bulgaria — that rely on Russian oil and can't afford to take such steps. Hungary gets more than 60% of its oil from Russia and 85% of its natural gas. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has insisted that an oil embargo should not be discussed at the summit.

People are also reading…

But following a meeting of ambassadors before the summit's start, there was a glimmer of hope in EU circles that a compromise could be reached.

“The European Council aims to reach a political agreement today on an embargo on Russian oil," an EU diplomat said on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the negotiations. “This embargo will cover more than two thirds of oil imports from Russia, i.e. all seaborne oil from Russia."

The EU has already imposed five rounds of sanctions on Russia over its war in Ukraine. The bloc has targeted more than 1,000 people, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and top government officials, as well as pro-Kremlin oligarchs, banks, the coal sector and more.

A sixth package was announced on May 4, but the holdup over oil is embarrassing the bloc, which has been forced to scale down its ambitions. When European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed the package, the initial aim was to phase out imports of crude oil within six months and refined products by the end of the year.

Before the summit, officials suggested that a solution to break the stalemate might be found by targeting oil transported by ships and not focusing on the pipeline oil so valuable to Hungary.

The EU gets about 25% of its oil from Russia, most of which goes toward gasoline and diesel for vehicles.

Hungary and Slovakia depend on Russian oil they receives through the Soviet-era Druzhba pipeline. The problem with hitting sea transported oil is that countries — like Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands — that are most reliant on that form would suffer a surge in oil prices, distorting competition because Hungary would still be purchasing cheaper Russian oil.

If leaders manage to adopt the sanctions, the package will also include an asset freeze and travel ban on individuals while Russia’s biggest bank, Sberbank, will be excluded from the major global system for financial transfers. The EU has already banned several smaller Russian banks from SWIFT. Three big Russian state-owned broadcasters will also be prevented from distributing their content in the EU.

The two-day summit in Brussels will also focus on continued EU financial support to Ukraine — probably the endorsement of a 9 billion-euro ($9.7 billion) tranche of assistance — and on military help and war crimes investigations.

The issue of food security will be on the table Tuesday, with the leaders set to encourage their governments to speed up work on “solidarity lanes” to help Ukraine export grain and other produce.

A small group of protesters gathered outside EU buildings before the summit, with some holding signs like “No to Russian oil and gas."

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Finstad, Ettinger head to special election for Hagedorn seat

Finstad, Ettinger head to special election for Hagedorn seat

Republican former U.S Department of Agriculture official Brad Finstad will face Democratic former Hormel Foods chief executive Jeff Ettinger in an August special election to finish the term of the late GOP U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn. State Rep. Jeremy Munson conceded defeat Wednesday morning in the GOP special primary with Finstad ahead by a few hundred votes. The winners are expecting a bump in their chances to win a full term in November. The Aug. 9 special general election coincides with Minnesota’s statewide primary the same day. The winner of the special general election will fill out the rest of Hagedorn’s term into January.

Released from Russia, Jehovah's Witness returns to Denmark

Released from Russia, Jehovah's Witness returns to Denmark

A Danish Jehovah’s Witness has returned to Denmark after spending five years in a Russian prison under Moscow’s crackdown on the religious group. Russia officially banned the Jehovah’s Witnesses in 2017 and designated the religious denomination “an extremist organization” in connection to its alleged “propaganda of exclusivity.” Dennis Christensen, a 49-year-old Dane, who returned to Denmark Wednesday, was arrested that year for leading a prayer meeting, and was handed a six-year prison sentence in 2019. Jarrod Lopes, a spokesman for the organization said that their members in Russia "continue to be arrested, imprisoned, and sometimes tortured simply for the peaceful practice of their Christian faith.”

NRA speakers unshaken on gun rights after school massacre

NRA speakers unshaken on gun rights after school massacre

One by one, speakers took the stage at the National Rifle Association’s annual convention in Houston and denounced the massacre of 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school across the state. And one by one, they insisted that changing U.S. gun laws or further restricting access to firearms was not the answer. The gathering comes just three days after the shooting in Uvalde. Hundreds of protesters shouted their anger at the NRA outside the meeting. In remarks to the group, former President Donald Trump called for an overhaul of school security and the U.S. approach to mental health problems while dismissing calls to disarm gun owners.

US releases environmental study about new Idaho test reactor

U.S. officials have released an environmental study for a proposed nuclear test reactor to be built in eastern Idaho that backers say is needed to revamp the nation’s fading nuclear power industry by developing safer fuel and power plants. The U.S. Department of Energy earlier this month released the environmental impact statement for the Versatile Test Reactor that would be the first new test reactor built in the U.S. in decades. It would give the nation a dedicated “fast-neutron-spectrum” testing capability. Such reactors are called fast reactors. Plans call for building the reactor at the Idaho National Laboratory by the end of 2026.

Judge keeps Democrat running for Georgia regulator on ballot

A Georgia judge is at least temporarily blocking an effort to remove from the ballot a Democrat running for Public Service Commission. Fulton County Superior Court Judge on Tuesday ordered Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to put Patty Durand back on ballots for Tuesday's primary election. Durand is seeking her party's nomination to challenge Republican incumbent Tim Echols in commission District 2. Raffensperger found that Durand had not lived in the redrawn district for a year. Durand agrees she doesn't meet the one-year residency requirement, but says Republicans violated her rights by conspiring to draw her out of the old district.

AP FACT CHECK: NRA speakers distort gun and crime statistics

AP FACT CHECK: NRA speakers distort gun and crime statistics

An AP Fact Check is examining rhetoric from the National Rifle Association's annual meeting. The AP finds that speakers assailed a Chicago gun ban that doesn’t exist, ignored security upgrades at the Texas school where children were slaughtered and misrepresented national gun and crime statistics as they pushed back against any tightening of gun laws. Former President Donald Trump and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz were among the speakers who distorted the security situation at the Uvalde, Texas, school where a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers.

Search for Supreme Court leaker falls to former Army colonel

Search for Supreme Court leaker falls to former Army colonel

When Gail Curley began her job as Marshal of the U.S. Supreme Court less than a year ago, she would have expected to work mostly behind the scenes: overseeing the court’s police force and the operations of the marble-columned building where the justices work. Earlier this month, however, Curley was handed a bombshell of an assignment — overseeing an investigation into the leak of a draft opinion and apparent votes in a major abortion case. People who know Curley describe the former Army colonel as the right kind of person to investigate a highly charged leak: smart and unlikely to be intimidated but also apolitical and private.

Trump rebuked with stinging losses in Georgia GOP contests

Trump rebuked with stinging losses in Georgia GOP contests

Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia has easily dispatched Donald Trump's hand-picked challenger in a Republican primary that demonstrated the limits of the former president and his conspiracy-fueled politics in a critical swing state. The results, combined with the loss of the Trump-backed candidate for secretary of state, serve as a stinging rebuke in a race Trump prioritized above almost all others. Angered by Kemp's refusal to go along with his extraordinary effort to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, Trump recruited former Sen. David Perdue. But Kemp ultimately emerged as a powerful candidate. He will face Democrat Stacey Abrams this fall in one of the nation's most consequential governor's races.

Hogan vetoes 18 bills, including ballot signature measure

Hogan vetoes 18 bills, including ballot signature measure

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan has announced vetoes of 18 bills, including a measure that would have allowed voters who forget to sign their mail-in ballot to do so after mailing to get it counted. The Republican governor also vetoed a bill that would have allowed union dues to be tax deductible, as well as a bill that would have stayed eviction proceedings against tenants who could show they are awaiting a determination about rental assistance. The Maryland General Assembly won’t have the chance to override these vetoes when they convene in January, because it is the last year of the term.

Probe OK'd of Arizona senator's comments on Buffalo shooting

Probe OK'd of Arizona senator's comments on Buffalo shooting

The Arizona Senate’s ethics committee has ordered its lawyers to formally investigate a Republican lawmaker’s online comments blaming the federal government for the recent massacre at a Buffalo, New York supermarket. The full Senate ordered the probe of Sen. Wendy Rogers, and the ethics panel on Wednesday voted 5-0 to have its lawyers handle the investigation. Minority Democrats wanted Rogers expelled from the Senate because she was just censured on March 1 for participating in a white nationalist gathering and had called for her political opponents to be hanged. The lead ethics committee lawyer said he expects the investigation to take weeks, not months. Rogers will be able to respond to the report's conclusion.

Watch Now: Related Video

Are these small groups of volcanic islands more interconnected that originally thought?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News