 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Evers signs order to ban gasoline price gouging in Wisconsin

  • Updated
  • 0
Gas Prices Wisconsin

FILE - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers addresses a joint session of the Legislature in the Assembly chambers at the state Capitol in Madison, Wis. on Feb. 15, 2022. Evers on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, issued an executive order declaring that an abnormal economic disruption exists in Wisconsin due to a disruption of energy supplies, allowing him to trigger a state ban on price gouging of gasoline and diesel.

 Andy Manis - freelancer, FR19153 AP

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday issued an executive order declaring that an abnormal economic disruption exists in Wisconsin due to a disruption of energy supplies, allowing himself to trigger a statewide ban on gasoline and diesel price gouging.

In the order, Evers said that the disruption in supply “poses a serious risk to the economic well-being of Wisconsin, both at the individual consumer level and to our essential tourism industry.”

By making that declaration, Evers could implement a ban on the sale of wholesale and retail diesel and gasoline “at unreasonably excessive prices.” The order will remain in effect until Dec. 1.

The average price of a gallon of gasoline in Wisconsin on Tuesday was about $4.83, which is below the national average of $4.97, according to AAA.

Complaints of alleged price gouging can be filed with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.

People are also reading…

Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, one of five Republicans running for a chance to take on Evers in November, dismissed the executive order.

“Tony Evers’ disingenuous executive order is nothing more than an election-year stunt, attempting to deflect from his own failures, which include proposing a near 40-percent increase in the gas tax," she said in a statement.

Evers, in his first state budget proposal in 2019, called for raising the gas tax by 8 cents per gallon, with future increases tied to inflation. He also called for ending the state's “minimum markup law” on gasoline, which he argued would result in a net savings for drivers.

The Republican-controlled Legislature rejected his proposal, but Republicans and the state chamber of commerce have been using it against him this year as gas prices soar and Evers is seeking reelection.

Wisconsin law prohibits gas stations from raising prices more than once in 24 hours, but there is no limit as to how much they can raise prices when they do so. There is a “minimum markup law” that prevents retailers from selling gas and other goods below cost in an attempt to attract customers.

While there is no law against price gouging, there is a mechanism that Evers used that allows for a governor to declare there to be an abnormal economic disruption, which prohibits the excessive raising of gas prices.

Evers on Tuesday also renewed his call for the federal government to suspend the federal gas tax. He also sent a letter calling on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to waive federal reformulated gas requirements for six southeastern Wisconsin counties through the end of the year.

Evers estimated that waiving that requirement would reduce the cost of gasoline by 30 cents per gallon in Kenosha, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Washington, and Waukesha counties.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden seeks to counter 'legislative attacks' on LGBTQ rights

Biden seeks to counter 'legislative attacks' on LGBTQ rights

President Joe Biden signed an executive order to stymie what the White House says are discriminatory legislative attacks on the LGBTQ community by Republican-controlled states. The order seeks to discourage “conversion therapy,” which is a discredited practice that aims to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity. It also is intended to promote gender-affirming surgery and expanded foster care protections for gay and transgender parents and children. Biden says the actions are meant to counter 300-plus anti-LGBTQ laws introduced by state lawmakers over the past year alone. Biden hosted a reception Wednesday to sign the order which featured LGBTQ activists, members of Congress and top administration officials.

Biden takes spill while getting off bike after beach ride

Biden takes spill while getting off bike after beach ride

President Joe Biden took a spill when he tried to get off his bike at the end of a ride Saturday at Cape Henlopen State Park near his beach home in Delaware. The president wasn't hurt. Secret Service agents quickly helped Biden up, and he told reporters, “I’m good.” Biden said he got his foot caught in the toe cages. The 79-year-old president and first lady Jill Biden had been wrapping up a morning ride when the decided to pedal over to a crowd of well-wishers standing by the bike trail. After the tumble Biden spent several minutes chatting with people.

7 arrested in House office building linked to Colbert show

7 arrested in House office building linked to Colbert show

U.S. Capitol Police say officers arrested seven unauthorized people in a congressional office building Thursday night and charged them with unlawful entry. The people identified themselves as being affiliated with CBS’ “Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press. The person could not discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity. The incident Thursday night followed the third public hearing by the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol insurrection. The USCP statement says the case remains “an active criminal investigation, and may result in additional criminal charges.”

Biden says decision on gas tax holiday may come this week

Biden says decision on gas tax holiday may come this week

President Joe Biden says he’s considering pressing for a holiday on the federal gasoline tax. That could possibly save U.S. consumers as much as 18.4 cents a gallon. Biden told reporters Monday that his decision could come by the end of the week. The administration is increasingly looking for ways to spare the public from higher prices at the pump, which began to climb last year and surged after Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Gas prices nationwide are averaging just under $5 a gallon, according to AAA. Taxes on gasoline and diesel fuel help pay for highways.

Justices seem poised to hear elections case pressed by GOP

Justices seem poised to hear elections case pressed by GOP

The Supreme Court seems poised to take on a new elections case being pressed by Republicans. It could increase the power of state lawmakers over races for Congress and the presidency, as well as redistricting. It also could cut state courts out of the equation. The issue has arisen repeatedly in cases from North Carolina and Pennsylvania, where Democratic majorities on the states’ highest courts have invoked voting protections in their state constitutions to frustrate the plans of Republican-dominated legislatures. Already, four conservative Supreme Court justices have noted their interest in deciding whether state courts that find violations of their state constitutions can order changes to federal elections and the once-a-decade redrawing of congressional districts.

Rice loses House seat after impeaching Trump; Mace holds on

Rice loses House seat after impeaching Trump; Mace holds on

U.S. Rep. Tom Rice of South Carolina has been ousted from Congress in his Republican primary after voting to impeach Donald Trump over the Jan. 6 insurrection. He is the first of the 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump to lose a reelection bid. The five-term congressman was defeated Tuesday by state Rep. Russell Fry, who was endorsed by Trump. U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina also angered Trump, but she sought to make amends and won her GOP primary over her own Trump-backed challenger. Trump congratulated her Tuesday night and predicted she would win in November.

Trump lashes out at Jan. 6 committee as he teases 2024 run

Trump lashes out at Jan. 6 committee as he teases 2024 run

Former President Donald Trump is lashing out at the the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection as he continues to tease his plans for a third presidential run. Trump is blasting the committee’s efforts as a “theatrical production of partisan political fiction” and insisting he had done nothing wrong. He says: “What you’re seeing is a complete and total lie. It’s a complete and total fraud.” Trump spoke Friday to religious conservatives at the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s “Road to Majority” conference in Nashville. It was his first public appearance since the committee began its hearings laying bare his desperate attempts to subvert democracy and remain in power.

1/6 panel to hear from Raffensperger, others Trump pushed

1/6 panel to hear from Raffensperger, others Trump pushed

The House Jan. 6 committee has opened, hearing from local officials who fended off Donald Trump’s pressure to overturn the 2020 presidential election. The panel investigating the U.S. Capitol attack resumes Tuesday with testimony from Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger about Trump's call asking him to “find 11,780” votes to prevent Joe Biden’s election victory. His deputy Gabe Sterling and Arizona’s Republican state leader Rusty Bowers are also key witnesses. The panel will focus on how Trump pressured battleground state officials with schemes to reject state tallies and electors, all fueled by his false claims of election fraud.

Biden signs off on hefty pay raise for federal firefighters

Biden signs off on hefty pay raise for federal firefighters

President Joe Biden has signed off on giving federal wildland firefighters a hefty raise for the next two fiscal years. The move announced Tuesday affects more than 16,000 firefighters and comes as much of the West braces for a difficult wildfire season. Pay raises for the federal firefighters had been included in last year’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill, but they had been held up as administration officials studied recruitment and retention data to decide where to deliver them. Agencies are authorized to increase the base salary of federal wildland firefighters by $20,000 per year or 50% of their current base salary, whichever is lower.

Watch Now: Related Video

US ban on imports from China's Xinjiang takes effect

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News