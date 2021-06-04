 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ex-Hanford contractor to pay $3M to settle fraud allegations
0 Comments
AP

Ex-Hanford contractor to pay $3M to settle fraud allegations

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — A former Hanford contractor has agreed to pay about $3 million to settle allegations of fraud in reports to the federal government on its small business subcontracts.

CH2M Hill Plateau Remediation Co. had its costs for environmental cleanup at the nation’s most contaminated nuclear site near Richland, Washington, reimbursed by the federal government. The company was also eligible for incentive pay for awarding subcontracts to small businesses that the Small Business Administration designated as being in Historically Underutilized Business Zones.

The investigation into CH2M’s small business subcontracting was the result of a 2014 lawsuit filed by Savage Logistics, a Richland small business now called Apogee Logistics, and owner Salina Savage.

The latest complaint in the lawsuit alleged that CH2M knew that two of its subcontractors were not HUBZone businesses when it issued contracts to them, but falsely reported to the Department of Energy that they were.

Jacobs Engineering, which purchased CH2M, including its Hanford contract in 2017, declined to comment, The Tri-City Herald reported.

It has not admitted liability, according to the settlement agreement signed Thursday. The agreement was reached to avoid the delay, uncertainty, inconvenience and expense of protracted litigation, according to the settlement agreement.

Savage and her company will receive almost $866,000 of the settlement under the federal False Claims Act, which rewards whistleblowers with some of the money recovered. CH2M also is required to pay Savage and her company about $1.3 million in legal costs.

About half of the $3 million settlement is for restitution of costs to the federal government.

CH2M was the Hanford nuclear reservation’s environmental cleanup contractor for projects including working on demolition of the Plutonium Finishing Plant and groundwater cleanup for about 12 years until its contract expired this year. It employed about 1,700 workers.

In its last annual evaluation CH2M earned $17.2 million in incentive pay.

About two-thirds of the plutonium from World War II through the Cold War for the nation’s nuclear weapons program was produced at Hanford.

Taxpayers spend about $2.5 billion annually on environmental cleanup of the 586-square-mile (1,518-square-kilometer) site.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sotheby's previews NFT auction during Luxury Week

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+10
Pence: I'll likely never see eye to eye with Trump on Jan. 6
National Politics

Pence: I'll likely never see eye to eye with Trump on Jan. 6

  • Updated

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence said Thursday that he wasn’t sure that he and former President Donald Trump would ever see “eye to eye” over what happened on Jan. 6 but that he would “always be proud of what we accomplished for the American people over the last four years.”

+11
Democrat-drawn legislative maps head to Pritzker for action
National Politics

Democrat-drawn legislative maps head to Pritzker for action

  • Updated

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Democrat-drawn legislative district maps to govern elections in the Illinois General Assembly for the next decade won legislative approval Friday after a day of Republican acrimony and opposition from Democratic-leaning community groups who say they've been ignored and haven't gotten clear answers about how the lines were drawn.

+4
Trump looms large in Pennsylvania's GOP primaries in 2022
National Politics

Trump looms large in Pennsylvania's GOP primaries in 2022

  • Updated

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — With Pennsylvania's wide-open races for governor and U.S. Senate taking shape, Republican candidates with strong ties to Donald Trump are running and considered strong contenders for the party's nominations — a powerful sign of the former president's enduring popularity within the GOP.

+2
Texas GOP puts final touches on sweeping voting restrictions
National Politics

Texas GOP puts final touches on sweeping voting restrictions

  • Updated

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Republicans dug in Saturday for a final weekend vote on some of the most restrictive new voting laws in the U.S., putting the last touches on a sweeping bill that would eliminate drive-thru voting, empower partisan poll watchers and limit voting on Sundays, when many Black churchgoers head to the polls.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News