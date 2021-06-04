Ex-Hanford contractor to pay $3M to settle fraud allegations

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — A former Hanford contractor has agreed to pay about $3 million to settle allegations of fraud in reports to the federal government on its small business subcontracts.

CH2M Hill Plateau Remediation Co. had its costs for environmental cleanup at the nation’s most contaminated nuclear site near Richland, Washington, reimbursed by the federal government. The company was also eligible for incentive pay for awarding subcontracts to small businesses that the Small Business Administration designated as being in Historically Underutilized Business Zones.

The investigation into CH2M’s small business subcontracting was the result of a 2014 lawsuit filed by Savage Logistics, a Richland small business now called Apogee Logistics, and owner Salina Savage.

The latest complaint in the lawsuit alleged that CH2M knew that two of its subcontractors were not HUBZone businesses when it issued contracts to them, but falsely reported to the Department of Energy that they were.

Jacobs Engineering, which purchased CH2M, including its Hanford contract in 2017, declined to comment, The Tri-City Herald reported.