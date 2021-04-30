Ex-lawmaker faces big job of drafting New Mexico pot rules

Trujillo, who had reduced her workload at the Walsh Gallegos law firm in Albuquerque to devote more time to being a lawmaker, went back to work at regulation and licensing, where she had previously served as deputy director of the Boards and Commissions Division. Her decision to leave the Legislature and get a job again with state government was financial but not just in the short term.

“COVID really kind of kicked it all off, but (my husband and I) were coming to a place where we thought, ‘OK. I could run (for the District 48 seat) one more time. I could do two more years,’” Trujillo said.

“But ultimately, I’m going be 62 in May, and I was missing just a couple years from retirement, and I felt like I needed to get back and get those couple of years in,” she said.

Though “heartbreaking,” Trujillo’s resignation from the Legislature may have worked out to the advantage of the state, said Rep. Andrea Romero, a Santa Fe Democrat who used to share an office with Trujillo at the Roundhouse.

While Trujillo went back to work at regulation and licensing as deputy superintendent, she was appointed to the top job in January following the retirement of Marguerite Salazar, a promotion Romero said comes with “gargantuan” responsibilities after the state legalized recreational cannabis.