EXPLAINER: 5 key takeaways from the January jobs report

Sal Guatieri, senior economist at BMO Capital markets, called January’s job gain “underwhelming.’’ But he added that “the outlook is brightening as the vaccine rollout gains pace, and the jobless rate keeps tracking lower.’’

Here are five takeaways from the January jobs report:

APPEARANCES ARE DECEIVING

The job market’s January performance, with hiring perking up after having sunk in December, “may look good, but it ain’t,’’ write Gregory Daco and Lydia Boussour of Oxford Economics.

The Labor Department, they note, revised down November and December payrolls by a sizable combined 159,000, revealing that employers were even more reluctant to hire than we knew. Quirks in the way the government uses seasonal adjustments to calculate job growth may also have made the January numbers look better than they actually were.

And the jobless rate is falling in part because so many Americans have stopped looking for work and are therefore no longer counted as unemployed.

“Adjusting for the people that have dropped out of the labor force, by choice or obligation, the unemployment rate is above 9%,’’ Daco and Boussour estimate.

CAUTION AMONG PRIVATE COMPANIES