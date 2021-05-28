Eyeing calendar, Biden to end GOP infrastructure talks soon

As Biden left for Ohio, he said he called Capito to thank her for the proposal, but told her, “We have to finish this really soon.”

But on Friday, it was becoming more certain that Biden was objecting to the GOP approach, and casting about for alternatives as he looks ahead to the House action.

While the president welcomed the increased spending level by the Republicans as encouraging, he is concerned that it does not do enough to meet the scope of his proposal, and omits key features such as investment in veterans hospitals and a green-energy economy, the adviser said.

The president found the idea of tapping unused COVID-19 relief funds unworkable — a line that can't be crossed — because it raises hard questions over whether aid provisions to families or businesses weathering the pandemic would have to be cut off or scaled back. Some 90% of the aid in the American Rescue Plan is already accounted for or already spent.

Biden instead has proposed raising the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28% to pay for the infrastructure investment, a proposal Republicans reject as their own red line.