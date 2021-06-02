 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
FAA safety official retires; was criticized over Boeing jet
0 comments
AP

FAA safety official retires; was criticized over Boeing jet

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday that its top safety official will retire at the end of June. Ali Bahrami had come under sharp criticism from lawmakers and relatives of passengers who died in the crashes of two Boeing 737 Max jets, who accused him of being too cozy with Boeing.

Bahrami had led the FAA's aviation safety office since 2017 and previously was a manager for the FAA in the Seattle area, overseeing approval of Boeing planes. He left FAA for a time to become an executive with an aircraft industry trade group, the Aerospace Industries Association.

The FAA said its deputy associate administrator for safety, Chris Rocheleau, will lead the safety office on an interim basis while the FAA searches for a long-term replacement.

Hundreds of relatives and friends of passengers who died in the Max crashes wrote last month to President Joe Biden and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, demanding that they oust Bahrami and three other FAA officials, including Administrator Stephen Dickson.

“Bahrami's departure is needed for the FAA to regain credibility, escape capture by industry, and put safety first,” Michael Stumo, whose daughter Samya died in the second Max crash, said Wednesday.

Lawmakers who investigated FAA's approval of the Max accused the agency of poor oversight of Boeing Co. Bahrami defended the FAA’s practice of delegating much safety analysis to aircraft manufacturers.

Last year Congress passed legislation to make changes in how FAA approves new planes, including requiring more disclosures around key safety issues.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gigantic sinkhole appears in central Mexico, worrying locals

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+11
Democrat-drawn legislative maps head to Pritzker for action
National Politics

Democrat-drawn legislative maps head to Pritzker for action

  • Updated

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Democrat-drawn legislative district maps to govern elections in the Illinois General Assembly for the next decade won legislative approval Friday after a day of Republican acrimony and opposition from Democratic-leaning community groups who say they've been ignored and haven't gotten clear answers about how the lines were drawn.

+4
Trump looms large in Pennsylvania's GOP primaries in 2022
National Politics

Trump looms large in Pennsylvania's GOP primaries in 2022

  • Updated

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — With Pennsylvania's wide-open races for governor and U.S. Senate taking shape, Republican candidates with strong ties to Donald Trump are running and considered strong contenders for the party's nominations — a powerful sign of the former president's enduring popularity within the GOP.

Report: guards didn't notice after killer beheaded cellmate
National Politics

Report: guards didn't notice after killer beheaded cellmate

  • Updated

CORCORAN, Calif. (AP) — Shortly after the sadistic torture slaying and beheading of a convicted killer in a California prison, apparently at the hands of his cellmate, prison guards making their rounds reported that both men were alive, according to two new reports from the state inspector's general office.

+2
Texas GOP puts final touches on sweeping voting restrictions
National Politics

Texas GOP puts final touches on sweeping voting restrictions

  • Updated

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Republicans dug in Saturday for a final weekend vote on some of the most restrictive new voting laws in the U.S., putting the last touches on a sweeping bill that would eliminate drive-thru voting, empower partisan poll watchers and limit voting on Sundays, when many Black churchgoers head to the polls.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News