Facebook asks for recusal of FTC head in antitrust probes

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facebook is asking that the new head of the Federal Trade Commission step away from antitrust investigations into the social network giant, asserting that past public criticism of the company’s market power makes it impossible for her to be impartial.

Facebook petitioned the agency Wednesday to remove Chair Lina Khan from taking part in current probes of the company’s market conduct. Khan has been a persistent critic of Amazon, Google and Apple, as well as Facebook.

FTC officials declined comment on Facebook’s motion, which came two weeks after Amazon requested that Khan be excused from taking part in investigations of that company. The agency could be expected to respond formally at some point. Khan has said she would seek the opinion of FTC ethics monitors if issues arose of potential conflict of interest.

The requests from Facebook and Amazon come as the world's biggest tech companies come under extreme scrutiny and legislative pressure from the FTC, the Justice Department and European regulators, lawmakers in Washington, and most recently in an executive order from the White House.