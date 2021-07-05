Fallout continues from biggest global ransomware attack

On Monday, Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was asked if Russia was aware of the attack or had looked into it. He said no, but suggested it could be discussed by the U.S. and Russia in consultations on cybersecurity issues for which no timeline has been specified.

Experts say it was no coincidence that REvil launched the attack at the start of the Fourth of July holiday weekend, knowing U.S. offices would be lightly staffed and many victims might not learn of it until back at work Monday or Tuesday.

Most end users of managed service providers “have no idea” whose software keep their networks humming, said CEO Fred Voccola of the breached software company, Kaseya.

He estimated the victim number in the low thousands, mostly small businesses like “dental practices, architecture firms, plastic surgery centers, libraries, things like that.”

Voccola said only between 50-60 of the company's 37,000 customers were compromised. But 70% were managed service providers who use the company's hacked VSA software to manage multiple customers. It automates the installation of software and malware-detection updates and manages backups and other vital tasks.

Kaseya said it sent a detection tool to nearly 900 customers on Saturday night.