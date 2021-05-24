Fantasy sports industry says bill will put games on hold

Thousands of Connecticut residents who play fantasy sports for money using online companies could be sidelined for the upcoming NFL season if legislation moving through the state General Assembly becomes law, the industry is warning.

The Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association also contends the bill, approved in Connecticut's House of Representatives last week and currently awaits action in the Senate, would limit the number of operators to two, when there are actually dozens of games and contests offered by other companies.

“I think there was probably a mindset that this industry is just FanDuel and DraftKings. It's so much bigger than that," said Peter Schoenke, owner of RotoWire.com and a board member of the association, which is calling on lawmakers to make changes to the bill.

He said the industry was “blindsided” by the legislation because it was not consulted. As currently written, Schoenke said the bill will not allow any fantasy sports companies to operate in Connecticut after July 1 and until the state sets up a licensing system and these firms are ultimately approved for a license.