Far-right bid to reconvene Legislature called grandstanding

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A proposed meeting Wednesday by far-right Idaho House members to form a quorum at the Statehouse and force the Legislature to reconvene to prohibit vaccine mandates is grandstanding and illegitimate and has no chance of succeeding, key lawmakers said.

Far-right lawmakers have said they will hold the meeting anyway to try to get enough members to show up so they can force the Legislature to reconvene. Many Idaho Republican lawmakers are angry with the vaccine mandate that President Joe Biden announced last week.

Republican Rep. Judy Boyle, one of the House’s more conservative lawmakers, said she would support a state law banning vaccine mandates but will not attend Wednesday's gathering after she had a recent discussion with other lawmakers, whom she declined to name.

“They made it very clear it's about grandstanding instead of getting something done,” she said on Monday while attending a protest of Biden's visit to the National Interagency Fire Center. “And I want to get something done.”

She also said far-right lawmakers would need support from more moderate Republicans, which collapsed during the discussion.