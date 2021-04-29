FDA revives federal effort to ban menthol cigarettes

In the late 1990s, new restrictions banned cigarette advertising from billboards, public transit and most event sponsorships. Companies shifted more promotions to retail locations like gas stations and convenience stores, which researchers have shown are heavily concentrated in Black neighborhoods

About a third of all cigarettes sold in the U.S. are menthol and its elimination would be a huge blow to tobacco companies, including Altria and Reynolds American, maker of the leading menthol brands, Newport and Kool. With the slow decline of smoking, tobacco companies have been diversifying into alternative products, including electronic cigarettes and tobacco pouches. But those ventures still account for a tiny slice of industry sales.

An Altria spokesman said in a statement ahead of the announcement that “criminalizing menthol” would have “serious unintended consequences.”

Reynolds American did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Smoking can cause cancer, strokes and heart attacks and is blamed for 480,000 annual deaths. About 14% of Americans smoke cigarettes, with rates roughly even between white and Black populations. But Black smokers are less likely to successfully quit, a trend that the U.S. Surgeon General and others have attributed to menthol cigarettes.