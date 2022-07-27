WASHINGTON (AP) — Fed Chair Powell: 'I do not think the U.S. is currently in a recession.'
Fed Chair Powell: 'I do not think the U.S. is currently in a recession'
No time to watch the Jan. 6 committee hearing tonight? Get the takeaways and recap here.
The Jan. 6 congressional hearings have paused, at least for now, and Washington is taking stock of what was learned about the actions of Donald Trump and associates surrounding the Capitol attack. The Justice Department also watched with interest as each of the eight sessions revealed new information that could figure into a potential prosecution of the ex-president. The House committee exposed or fleshed out behind-the-scenes scheming that revealed the lengths Trump and his enablers wanted to go to keep him in power. Though the summer hearings are over, more are expected in the fall as inquiry gathers new evidence.
The intensifying rivalry between former President Donald Trump and his once fiercely loyal vice president, Mike Pence, has been put on stark display in Washington. The two gave dueling speeches Tuesday on the future of the Republican Party. Trump, in his first return to Washington since Democrat Joe Biden ousted him from the White House, repeated the false election fraud claims that sparked the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Pence, in a separate address, implored the party to move on from Trump’s defeat. Both men have been laying the groundwork for expected presidential runs in 2024.
Myanmar has carried out its first executions in nearly 50 years, hanging a former lawmaker, a democracy activist and two other political prisoners who had been accused of a targeted killing after the country’s military takeover last year. The executions announced Monday were carried out despite worldwide pleas for clemency for the four. State media said they planned, directed and organized terrorist killings. Opposition figures and rights activists say their convictions were politically motivated and condemned the executions while Myanmar rejected all criticism. The wife of one of the prisoners urged the world to hold Myanmar's military leadership accountable. U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said she was dismayed by “this cruel and regressive step.”
Europe’s spate of fierce wildfires is abating somewhat amid cooler temperatures but a fire in Slovenia on the border with Italy has kicked up strongly, forcing the evacuation of three villages. French firefighters were starting to get the upper hand Thursday over two major blazes while Spain tamed a fire that killed two people last weekend. No new fires were reported in Portugal. Spanish firefighters were tackling nine blazes with two of them said to be especially dangerous. Some of the 11,000 people evacuated in Spain began returning home and a major highway reopened. Temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) and a drought have worsened Spain’s wildfires this year.
Russian missiles have struck Ukraine’s Black Sea port of Odesa just hours after Moscow and Kyiv signed deals to allow grain exports to resume from there. A Ukrainian spokesperson described Saturday’s attack as a “spit in the face” to Turkey and the United Nations, which brokered the deal. The Ukrainian military says two Russian cruise missiles hit the port’s infrastructure and Ukrainian air defenses brought down two others. Elsewhere, Russia fired missiles Saturday at an airfield and railway in central Ukraine, killing at least three people, while Ukraine launched rocket strikes on river crossings in a Russian-occupied region. Russian forces are blocking 1,200 vehicles carrying fleeing Ukrainians, and a local official says four people have died waiting in the high heat.
Despite desperate pleas from aides, allies, members of Congress and even his family, Donald Trump refused on Jan. 6 to call off the mob attack at the Capitol. Instead the defeated president told supporters in a video address they were “very special” as he finally sent them home at day's end. One aide said at Thursday night's hearing of the Jan. 6 House committee that Trump poured “gasoline on the fire” of the attack rather than calling off the mob laying siege. They said Trump was well aware of the deadly attack after sending his supporters to fight for his lost presidency.
The House Jan. 6 committee plans to interview more former Cabinet secretaries and is prepared to subpoena conservative activist Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, who’s married to Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, as part of its investigation of the Capitol riot and Donald Trump’s role. Lawmakers say they're deepening their inquiry after a series of hearings culminating in a prime-time session Thursday. There are plans to interview additional witnesses and reconvene in September to resume laying out the committee's findings to the public. Committee members hope to learn more about Ginni Thomas’ effort to keep Trump in office and the potential conflicts of interest for Clarence Thomas as a result on Jan. 6 cases that have come before the court.
Massachusetts House and Senate lawmakers have approved a compromise bill mandating some steps the state needs to take to meet a goal of net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. The Massachusetts House approved the compromise bill on a 143-9 vote Thursday. The Senate then voted 38-2 in favor of the bill. The bill takes more aggressive steps toward battling tailpipe emissions. It would increase to $3,500 the rebate for qualifying purchases and leases of zero-emission passenger cars and light duty trucks. Republican Gov. Charlie Baker has 10 days to review the legislation and decide whether to sign or veto it.
Ships full of Ukrainian wheat and other food may be safely sailing across the Black Sea in the next few weeks after Ukraine and Russia signed a U.N. export deal. Russia's invasion of Ukraine has driven up food prices around the world and overloaded silos of grain stuck in Ukraine. The two countries signed separate export deals with the U.N. and Turkey. A joint monitoring group will be set up in Turkey to run the operation and both sides pledged not to attack the cargo ships. The U.N. chief called the deal “a beacon of hope” that will help millions of hungry people but Ukraine's foreign minister expressed caution, saying he still did not trust Russia.