Fed pays US Treasury $86.9 billion, largest sum in 4 years

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve reported Monday that it earned $88.6 billion in 2020 and paid back to the federal government $86.9 billion, the largest Fed payment to the government in four years.

The Fed said that its earnings were up $33.1 billion last year, a gain that reflected falling interest rates which meant the central bank paid commercial banks less in interest payments on bank reserves that the Fed requires them to keep.

The $86.9 billion in payments to the U.S. Treasury was a 58.3% increase from the Fed's payment of $54.9 billion in 2019. It was the largest amount since the Fed paid the Treasury $91.5 billion in 2016.

However, the circumstances surrounding the increase are different. In 2016, the Fed had a sizable balance sheet containing large increases in its holdings of Treasury securities and mortgage-backed securities for which is was earning hefty returns.

The Fed began increasing its balance sheet last spring by $120 billion per month to help support the economy during the coronavirus pandemic. But this time, interest rates are much lower than they were following the 2008 financial crisis.