 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Federal regulators say they will keep closer eye on Boeing

  • Updated
  • 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Boeing employees will still be allowed to perform some safety analysis on the company’s aircraft, but for three more years instead of the five-year extension the company requested, federal regulators have determined.

Federal Aviation Administration officials indicated Tuesday that the agency's decision on the safety-related work was designed to keep a closer eye on Boeing.

Under rules in place for more than a decade, employees of aircraft manufacturing companies can be deputized to do certain tasks for the FAA. That practice came under more scrutiny after two deadly crashes involving Boeing 737 Max jets and allegations that Boeing employees misled regulators about a key flight system on the planes.

Boeing's ability to do that work for the FAA was due to expire Tuesday.

In a letter to Boeing, an FAA safety official said a three-year renewal was “more appropriate” than a five-year extension.

“There are multiple in work improvements that the FAA would like to assess within the Boeing organization over the next three years,” Ian Won, acting manager of the FAA office that oversees Boeing, told the company.

People are also reading…

The list of items that the FAA wants Boeing to complete in the next three years includes ensuring that employees who help the FAA are protected from pressure by company managers, and making sure that Boeing quickly corrects any problems it finds.

Boeing issued a statement, which in its entirety read, "As always, we are committed to working transparently with the FAA through their detailed and rigorous oversight processes.”

The FAA also said its inspectors — and not Boeing employees — will continue to be responsible for issuing final safety certificates for all new Boeing 737 Max and 787 jets rolling off the company assembly lines. That was a step taken in November 2019, during a 19-month grounding of the Max following crashes in 2018 and 2019 that killed 346 people.

Deliveries of the 787, which Boeing calls the Dreamliner, have been halted most of the past two years because of a series of production problems. That is depriving Boeing of cash, because buyers typically pay a large portion of the purchase price for jets on delivery.

This story has been updated to correct the year that the FAA took full responsibility for issuing safety certificates for Boeing 737 Max and 787 jets. It was November 2019, not 2020.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Finstad, Ettinger head to special election for Hagedorn seat

Finstad, Ettinger head to special election for Hagedorn seat

Republican former U.S Department of Agriculture official Brad Finstad will face Democratic former Hormel Foods chief executive Jeff Ettinger in an August special election to finish the term of the late GOP U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn. State Rep. Jeremy Munson conceded defeat Wednesday morning in the GOP special primary with Finstad ahead by a few hundred votes. The winners are expecting a bump in their chances to win a full term in November. The Aug. 9 special general election coincides with Minnesota’s statewide primary the same day. The winner of the special general election will fill out the rest of Hagedorn’s term into January.

Released from Russia, Jehovah's Witness returns to Denmark

Released from Russia, Jehovah's Witness returns to Denmark

A Danish Jehovah’s Witness has returned to Denmark after spending five years in a Russian prison under Moscow’s crackdown on the religious group. Russia officially banned the Jehovah’s Witnesses in 2017 and designated the religious denomination “an extremist organization” in connection to its alleged “propaganda of exclusivity.” Dennis Christensen, a 49-year-old Dane, who returned to Denmark Wednesday, was arrested that year for leading a prayer meeting, and was handed a six-year prison sentence in 2019. Jarrod Lopes, a spokesman for the organization said that their members in Russia "continue to be arrested, imprisoned, and sometimes tortured simply for the peaceful practice of their Christian faith.”

Some Democrats voting in GOP primaries to block Trump picks

Some Democrats voting in GOP primaries to block Trump picks

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger probably would not have won last week’s Republican primary without Democrats. An Associated Press analysis of early voting data has determined that more than 37,000 people who voted in Georgia’s Democratic primary two years ago cast ballots in last week’s Republican primary. Raffensperger avoided a runoff election by just over 27,000 votes despite opposition from former President Donald Trump. Voters across the political spectrum are working to stop extremists backed by Trump from winning control of state and federal governments. Dozens of states make it legal and easy for voters to participate in either party’s primary.

NRA speakers unshaken on gun rights after school massacre

NRA speakers unshaken on gun rights after school massacre

One by one, speakers took the stage at the National Rifle Association’s annual convention in Houston and denounced the massacre of 19 students and two teachers at an elementary school across the state. And one by one, they insisted that changing U.S. gun laws or further restricting access to firearms was not the answer. The gathering comes just three days after the shooting in Uvalde. Hundreds of protesters shouted their anger at the NRA outside the meeting. In remarks to the group, former President Donald Trump called for an overhaul of school security and the U.S. approach to mental health problems while dismissing calls to disarm gun owners.

AP FACT CHECK: NRA speakers distort gun and crime statistics

AP FACT CHECK: NRA speakers distort gun and crime statistics

An AP Fact Check is examining rhetoric from the National Rifle Association's annual meeting. The AP finds that speakers assailed a Chicago gun ban that doesn’t exist, ignored security upgrades at the Texas school where children were slaughtered and misrepresented national gun and crime statistics as they pushed back against any tightening of gun laws. Former President Donald Trump and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz were among the speakers who distorted the security situation at the Uvalde, Texas, school where a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers.

Judge keeps Democrat running for Georgia regulator on ballot

A Georgia judge is at least temporarily blocking an effort to remove from the ballot a Democrat running for Public Service Commission. Fulton County Superior Court Judge on Tuesday ordered Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to put Patty Durand back on ballots for Tuesday's primary election. Durand is seeking her party's nomination to challenge Republican incumbent Tim Echols in commission District 2. Raffensperger found that Durand had not lived in the redrawn district for a year. Durand agrees she doesn't meet the one-year residency requirement, but says Republicans violated her rights by conspiring to draw her out of the old district.

US releases environmental study about new Idaho test reactor

U.S. officials have released an environmental study for a proposed nuclear test reactor to be built in eastern Idaho that backers say is needed to revamp the nation’s fading nuclear power industry by developing safer fuel and power plants. The U.S. Department of Energy earlier this month released the environmental impact statement for the Versatile Test Reactor that would be the first new test reactor built in the U.S. in decades. It would give the nation a dedicated “fast-neutron-spectrum” testing capability. Such reactors are called fast reactors. Plans call for building the reactor at the Idaho National Laboratory by the end of 2026.

Trump rebuked with stinging losses in Georgia GOP contests

Trump rebuked with stinging losses in Georgia GOP contests

Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia has easily dispatched Donald Trump's hand-picked challenger in a Republican primary that demonstrated the limits of the former president and his conspiracy-fueled politics in a critical swing state. The results, combined with the loss of the Trump-backed candidate for secretary of state, serve as a stinging rebuke in a race Trump prioritized above almost all others. Angered by Kemp's refusal to go along with his extraordinary effort to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia, Trump recruited former Sen. David Perdue. But Kemp ultimately emerged as a powerful candidate. He will face Democrat Stacey Abrams this fall in one of the nation's most consequential governor's races.

'Horrifying' conspiracy theories swirl around Texas shooting

'Horrifying' conspiracy theories swirl around Texas shooting

Misinformation and conspiracy theories about Tuesday's deadly school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, began to spread online only hours after the carnage. Some social media users falsely speculated that the gunman was an immigrant in the country illegally, even though Gov. Greg Abbott has confirmed he was a U.S. citizen. Others claimed the gunman was transgender and posted photos of innocent people that they claimed were him. Different conspiracy theories claimed the shooting didn't even happen. Similar waves of misinformation have erupted following past school shootings too, as social media users eager for information spread bogus rumors and wild theories. Tuesday's shooting left 19 children and two adults dead.

Uvalde tells Biden to 'do something'; he pledges 'we will'

Uvalde tells Biden to 'do something'; he pledges 'we will'

President Joe Biden grieved with the shattered community of Uvalde on Sunday. He mourned privately for three hours with anguished families left behind when a gunman killed 19 schoolchildren and two teachers. The president was met with chants of “do something” as he departed a church service and responded, “we will.” Biden and his wife, Jill, visited a memorial to those who were slain at Robb Elementary School and attended Mass at a Catholic church. Biden met privately with first responders before flying back to his home in Delaware.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tornado barrels through small Minnesota town

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News