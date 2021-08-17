Feinstein calls for probe of capture, resale of wild horses

She urged BLM to reevaluate the cash incentives and instead consider payments in the form of federal subsidies for training of adopted horses to “increase the likelihood that they stay in loving homes."

A half-dozen questions Feinstein said she wants the bureau to answer within the next 60 days include whether it tracks how many wild horses and burros are sold for slaughter, and if so, what those numbers look like. She also wants to know how many cases the bureau historically has referred to law enforcement, and the outcome of each of those cases.

About 50,000 wild horses and burros are in government holding facilities. The bureau said it has placed more than 8,000 in adoptive homes since March 2019, for a total of more than 270,000 over the life of the decades-old program.

The American Wild Horse Campaign and others filed suit in federal court in Washington, D.C., in July accusing the Interior Department and bureau of violating multiple U.S. laws in the creation of the Adoption Incentive Program.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0