Fetuses found at funeral home were university collection

The sister of one woman whose remains were found at the funeral home said she felt betrayed and heartbroken after learning her sister was never cremated.

Eva Bode told EastIdahoNews.com that her sister, Charlotte Ann Mygrant, died in August after suffering a heart attack while incarcerated at the Pocatello Women’s Correctional Center. Bode lives in Virginia, so when the Portneuf Medical Center called to ask her where she wanted her sister’s body sent, Bode went with the hospital’s recommendation.

Bode spoke with Downard Funeral Home owner Lance Peck that day, and said he assured her that her sister’s wishes to be cremated would be fulfilled and that the ashes would be mailed to her. But when she later called to find out when her sister’s ashes would be arriving in Virginia, she said Bode first said he needed to check with the local post office, and later didn’t return her calls.

She discovered the investigation last week when she went online to look for an alternate phone number for Peck.

“This is stuff you only see on TV. I was very upset because Lance made me feel like he was really genuine, caring and really taking care of this,” Bode says. “To find this out on the internet was unbelievable.”

A phone number for Peck could not be found and calls to the funeral home went unanswered Friday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0