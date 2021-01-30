Fighting climate change in America means changes to America

“The single biggest difference is that because wind and solar is distributed you will see a lot more of it on the landscape,” said Pacala, who leads a decarbonizing America study by the National Academy of Sciences that comes out next week.

Other recent detailed scientific studies show that because of dropping wind, solar and battery prices, Biden's net-zero carbon goal can be accomplished far cheaper than feared in the past and with health benefits “many, many times'' outweighing the costs, said Pacala, who was part of one study at Princeton. Those studies agree on what needs to be done for decarbonization, and what Biden has come out with ”is doing the things that everyone now is concluding that we should do," Pacala said.

These are the type of shifts that don’t cost much — about $1 day per person — and won't require people to abandon their current cars and furnaces, but replace them with cleaner electric vehicles and heat pumps when it comes time for a new one, said Margaret Torn, a senior science at the Department's of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National Lab, who co-authored a peer-reviewed study Wednesday.