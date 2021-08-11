 Skip to main content
Firm says appraisal way off after McCall land swap denial
AP

Firm says appraisal way off after McCall land swap denial

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — State officials erroneously over-appraised the value of state land in and around McCall, an investment firm said Wednesday, a day after the state rejected the company’s land-swap application.

Trident Investments in a statement said it will continue with its efforts on a land swap that could ultimately lead to development in the McCall area along with the preservation of open space. The vacation and second-home area is prized for its outdoor recreation opportunities.

The Idaho Department of Lands on Tuesday rejected Trident’s application for a swap involving 33 square miles of state land in and around McCall for 33 square miles of private timberland in northern Idaho because the state would lose $292 million.

The Lands Department said the state land, also called endowment land, Trident Holdings sought is worth $366 million, while the private land it offered is worth $74 million.

“Any professional appraiser can see this was not an accurate valuation of the endowment lands and we are disappointed,” the company said.

Idaho officials said their methods to estimate land values were conservative for state land but generous for the private land in the deal.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

