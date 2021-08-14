Firm seeks to keep massive McCall land swap deal alive

The Land Board’s financial advisor has suggested the board aim for a 3.5% annual return on its lands. If the McCall area lands proposed in the swap are worth $366 million, that’s $12.5 million annually that should be coming in.

That opens the potential for auctioning off lands in a piecemeal fashion. That's something Trident contends could be avoided with its land swap that includes creating the state's largest park and helping solve some of the area's housing shortage problems.

The company argues that state land managers vastly overestimated the land's value because they took the value of developed areas and applied it to the entire area, much of which is not developed.

Trident also took issue with the Lands Department assessment that the McCall-area land was appreciating much faster — up to 28% annually — than the northern Idaho timberland that's appreciating at up to 13%.

“This is a national trend fueled by record-low interest rates and COVID demand for recreation-based property,” the company wrote. “This is not a sustainable rate of growth and should be normalized over a longer period of time.”

A Lands Department spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to a voicemail message Saturday.