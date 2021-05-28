Former pension boss sues New Mexico over pay discrimination

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The former head of New Mexico’s pension system for educators has accused Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and others of denying her equal pay.

Jan Goodwin filed a lawsuit in federal court Thursday, saying she was forced to leave her position at the Educational Retirement Board earlier this year because of longstanding pay inequity issues. The lawsuit alleges that the Lujan Grisham administration denied equal pay to Goodwin in violation of the state’s Fair Pay for Women Act.

Goodwin, a 61-year-old white woman, claimed institutional and systemic gender, age and race discrimination. According to the complaint, she was paid about $100,000 less than her male counterpart at the New Mexico State Investment Council.

The governor’s office contends the claim is baseless and that Goodwin's salary was set prior to Lujan Grisham taking office.

Goodwin spent almost 13 years as executive director of the Educational Retirement Board. She was earning just over $183,000 annually before she resigned this year and took a job leading the New Hampshire retirement system that pays her $235,000 per year.