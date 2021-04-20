Foxconn deal with Wisconsin lowers tax breaks to $80 million

The new contract is good for six years rather than 15. It also allows the state to recover 100% of incentives paid each year in the event of a default.

Both Evers and Missy Hughes, secretary of the state economic development agency, said the amended contract would treat Foxconn the same as other businesses.

"By right-sizing the contract, our state is in a position where we can ensure that all businesses – everywhere – have the resources they need to grow and prosper,” Hughes said.

Foxconn, best known for making Apple iPhones, said in a statement that the new contract will give it the “flexibility to pursue business opportunities in response to changing global market conditions.” Foxconn said the original projections for the project have “changed due to unanticipated market fluctuations.”

The Evers’ administration had informed Foxconn that the project was no longer in compliance with its original contract and therefore would not qualify for tax incentives tied to job creation and investments by the company. The two sides have been working on a new deal for more than a year.

Its sprawling campus is 2,500 acres (1,012 hectares).