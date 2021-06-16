France eases mask rules; will end nightly virus curfew

“We can only welcome the fact that we have had the right strategy... We see where we are and each time we are adapting things," Macron said. "But with great caution, nothing is guaranteed... So I’m inviting all our fellow citizens to continue to get the vaccine.”

Over 58% of France’s adult population has received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose. On Tuesday, the European Union nation opened its vaccination programs to those 12 to 18 to protect residents as restrictions are gradually being lifted.

Lots of Parisians enjoyed the shade of the trees Wednesday in the capital's parks as the temperature reached 33 degrees Celsius (91 degrees Fahrenheit). Many had already removed their masks.

“What a relief!” said Elisabeth Sacco. “It's too hot, I could not stand keeping (the mask) on any more... It makes me feel joy and a sense of freedom."

“I was not convinced it was useful anyway, when we're outside with not many people around," she added.

Stephanie Durant, a mother of two, said the lifting of the curfew will enable her family to go to the countryside in Normandy, western France, this weekend.

“Before, the curfew was too early to allow us to come back on Sunday evening,” she said.