France orders gas depot workers back to ensure fuel supplies

PARIS (AP) — The French government on Wednesday started requisitioning some workers at gas depots of ExxonMobil’s French branch Esso to ensure that service stations around the country are supplied with badly needed fuel amid an ongoing strike, saying gas shortages are becoming “unbearable” for too many consumers.

French Prime Minister Elizabeth Borne asked prefects to launch the procedure and is expected to make a similar decision soon regarding Total facilities if salary negotiations do not start quickly.

“We remain extremely vigilant," French government spokesman Olivier Veran said Wednesday. “If the blockade persists, we won't rule out imposing the same (requisitioning) conditions” at other refineries in northern France “to ensure a speedy release of fuel supplies and a return to normal.”

The government’s requisition measure comes two days after a deal was reached between two unions and Esso’s leadership over a pay rise. Yet some other hard-left unions have rejected it and decided to continue the strike. Drivers have been forced to wait in long lines to fill up their cars and many gas stations have temporarily closed while awaiting deliveries.

Veran said the government is aware of the toll that such strikes are taking, saying it's becoming “unbearable for too many French people.”

“Some people cannot go to work, others can't take their children to school, go shopping, or some are even unable to access (hospital) treatment,” Veran said.

Requisitions allow authorities to order some workers at the depots hit by strikes to return to work. A similar measure was imposed in 2010 during strikes in French refineries.

Borne said Tuesday that about 30% of France’s petrol stations are experiencing temporary shortages with at least one or more type of fuel. She noted that there are significant differences between regions, with the Paris area and northern France being the most affected.

She called for urgent dialogue between unions and management as strikers seek pay rises amid soaring inflation and energy shortages due to shrinking supplies to Europe from Russia in retaliation for sanctions imposed on Moscow for its war in Ukraine.

At a petrol station that remained open Wednesday in Arcueil, in the southern suburbs of Paris, dozens of drivers were waiting in a long queue to seek fuel.

“It will be the same problem again in two days, so it’s hard,” Jean Benamou, a 37-year-old delivery worker, told the Associated Press. “We try to work smart, not drive if it’s not necessary."

Benjamin Chaussoy, a 28-year-old CCTV installer, said if he cannot get diesel fuel, he won’t be able to work anymore.

“If there’s none left, well I’ll hope and try to get back home,” he added. “And after that, I don’t know. I don’t know what to do.”

Barbara Surk in Nice, France contributed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

