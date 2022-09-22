 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

France's Macron seeks 'massive' boost for renewable energy

  • Updated
  • 0

SAINT-NAZAIRE, France (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday called for a “massive acceleration” of renewable energy development in his country, including offshore wind farms and solar power, via a new plan that seeks to bring lagging France closer to the energy policies of its European neighbors.

The move comes amid a major energy crisis in Europe aggravated by Russia's war in Ukraine. Macron wants France to gain more independence in terms of electricity production.

“The war changed everything... it disrupted the European model, because many countries were depending on Russian gas for (energy) production. And clearly, for the first time, energy has become a weapon of war, ” Macron stressed in his speech in Saint-Nazaire, a port in western France.

Macron went on a boat Thursday morning to visit France’s first offshore wind farm off its Atlantic coast.

People are also reading…

He then detailed a range of measures to accelerate renewable energy projects. A bill will be presented next week at a Cabinet meeting.

“We need a massive acceleration," Macron said. “I want us to go at least twice as fast for renewable energy projects. ... “our neighbors often managed to do more, better and, above all, faster."

Macron’s new strategy comes as a long-term response to the energy crisis, but it won’t help in dealing with shorter-term challenges. France and other European countries fear electricity shortages this winter as Russia has choked off the supplies of cheap natural gas that the continent depended on for years to run factories, generate electricity and heat homes.

France’s energy strategy has long relied on developing nuclear power — based on imported uranium— which provides about 67% of French electricity, more than any other country.

Macron announced at the beginning of the year plans to build six new nuclear reactors and to extend the life of its existing nuclear plants as part of the country’s strategy to reduce the greenhouse gas emissions that cause global warming.

But relieving France’s dependence on global gas and oil also involves boosting renewable energy, he said.

France had previously set a goal to increase its renewable energy sources to 23% by 2020 — but only managed to reach 19%. That leaves the country in 17th position in the European Union, below the average of 22% in the bloc of 27 countries, according to latest statistics.

Despite France's thousands of kilometers (miles) of coastline, only the Saint-Nazaire offshore wind farm, with its 80 turbines, has emerged so far. Macron set the goal to build about 50 similar wind farms by 2050 in France.

He also hopes to multiply by 10 the amount of solar energy that is produced, and to double the power from land-based wind farms in the same period.

New measures will aim at reducing the delays in building and launching offshore wind farms from 10-12 years now to about six years, and big solar farms from 6 years to 3 years, Macron said.

The new bill will also aim at providing connections to the grid as soon as a new facility is ready — instead of a delay of up to three years now.

Other planned measures include building solar farms on vacant land along highways, railways and in car parks.

Solar parks will also be encouraged on agricultural lands under certain conditions — including keeping them small to preserve fields for the food industry.

The bill will need to guarantee money for local communities to see local benefits from the energy shift, Macron said.

Macron added he hopes to take the “same approach" for nuclear energy, accelerating and simplifying procedures to build new reactors more quickly.

At the moment, about half of France’s 56 nuclear reactors, all operated by EDF, are shut down for usual maintenance and, in some cases, to repair corrosion problems. The government said this month that EDF committed to restart all of them by this winter.

The French government has warned that a worst-case scenario could lead to rolling power cuts in French homes, and officials have presented an “energy sobriety” plan targeting a 10% reduction in energy use by 2024.

Sylvie Corbet reported from Paris.

Follow all AP stories on climate change issues at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Once McCain's party, Arizona GOP returns to far-right roots

Once McCain's party, Arizona GOP returns to far-right roots

The far-right forces that former Sen. John McCain successfully marginalized within the Arizona Republican Party are back and in full control, with profound implications for one of the nation’s most closely matched battlegrounds. This summer's primary elections made clear that Arizona Republicans have traded McCain for Donald Trump, backing a slate of far-right candidates aligned with the former president. After she won the Republican primary for governor in early August, former television news anchor Kari Lake said GOP voters “drove a stake in the heart of the McCain machine.” Mainstream conservatives have been sidelined and even censured by the party.

Germany close to deal on nationalizing gas company Uniper

Germany close to deal on nationalizing gas company Uniper

Natural gas supplier Uniper says it’s in “final discussions” for Germany to nationalize the company. The move announced Tuesday ramps up the German government’s intervention in the gas and oil industry as Russia’s war in Ukraine provokes an energy crisis. Uniper says the expansion of its July rescue deal would feature a capital increase of 8 billion euros that the government would finance and involve Germany taking a majority stake now held by Finland-based Fortum. The Uniper rescue is one of several measures taken by the government to try to ensure sufficient energy supplies this winter as Russia has cut back natural gas supplies to Europe.

4 Ukrainian regions schedule votes this week to join Russia

4 Ukrainian regions schedule votes this week to join Russia

The separatist leaders of four Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine say they are planning to hold referendums this week for the territories to become part of Russia as Moscow loses ground in the war it launched. The votes will be held in the Luhansk, Kherson and partly Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions. The announcement of the balloting starting Friday came after a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that they were needed. Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev also said that folding Luhansk and Donetsk in eastern Ukraine into Russia itself would make their redrawn frontiers “irreversible” and enable Moscow to use “any means” to defend them.

Putin orders partial military call-up, sparking protests

Putin orders partial military call-up, sparking protests

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a partial mobilization of reservists in Russia. It's an unpopular step that sparked rare protests across the country and led to almost 1,200 arrests. Putin's order follows humiliating setbacks for his troops nearly seven months after invading Ukraine. It’s the first mobilization in Russia since World War II. Western backers of Ukraine derided the move as an act of weakness. The Russian leader warned the West he isn’t bluffing about using everything at his disposal to protect Russian territory. This appeared to be a veiled reference to his nuclear arsenal.

Trump openly embraces, amplifies QAnon conspiracy theories

Trump openly embraces, amplifies QAnon conspiracy theories

Donald Trump is increasingly embracing and endorsing the QAnon conspiracy theory, even as the number of frightening real-world events linked to the movement rises. Using his Truth Social platform, Trump this week reposted an image of himself overlaid with the words “the Storm is Coming." In QAnon lore, the storm refers to Trump's final victory, when his opponents supposedly will be tried and possibly executed. It's among dozens of recent Q-related posts from the Republican former president, who also ended a rally with a QAnon song. Experts who study QAnon say Trump may be trying to rally his most stalwart supporters as investigations into his conduct escalate.

Ukrainian president: Burial site contains torture victims

Ukrainian president: Burial site contains torture victims

Investigators searching through a mass burial site in Ukraine have found evidence that some of the dead were tortured, including bodies with broken limbs and ropes around their necks. That's according to Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy, who spoke Friday. The site near Izium was recently recaptured from Russian forces. It appears to be one of the largest of its kind discovered in Ukraine. Zelenskyy rushed out a video statement just hours after the exhumations began, apparently to underscore the gravity of the discovery.

EU recommends suspending billions in funding to Hungary

EU recommends suspending billions in funding to Hungary

The European Union’s executive branch has recommended that the bloc suspend around 7.5 billion euros ($7.5 billion) in funding to Hungary over concerns about democratic backsliding and the possible mismanagement of EU money. EU Budget Commissioner Johannes Hahn said Sunday that despite measures Hungary has proposed to address the deficiencies, the European Commission is recommending the suspension of funds “amounting to an estimated amount of 7.5 billion euros.” Hahn said that Hungary has until Nov. 19 to address the concerns. The European Commission has for nearly a decade accused Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban of dismantling democratic institutions. He denies the accusations.

Putin blasts US attempts to preserve global domination

Putin blasts US attempts to preserve global domination

Russian President Vladimir Putin has blasted what he described as the U.S. efforts to preserve its global domination. Putin says that they are doomed to fail. The Russian leader was speaking Tuesday while receiving credentials from foreign ambassadors to Moscow. Putin said that “the objective development toward a multipolar world faces resistance of those who try to preserve their hegemony in global affairs and control everything." He added that “the hegemon has succeeded in doing so for quite a long time but it can’t go on forever ... regardless of the developments in Ukraine.” Putin has repeatedly cast his decision to send troops into Ukraine as a response to alleged Western encroachment on Russia’s vital security interests.

For Russia's Putin, military and diplomatic pressures mount

For Russia's Putin, military and diplomatic pressures mount

Pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin has mounted on the battlefield and in the halls of global power. Analysts say Ukrainian troops have pushed their counteroffensive to advance farther into the country’s northeast after recapturing some strategic areas this month. At a high-level summit in Uzbekistan, Putin vowed to press his attack on Ukraine despite recent military setbacks. Still, the Russian leader had to address concerns over the drawn-out conflict voiced by India and China. Western defense officials said Saturday that Russian forces appear to be setting up a new defensive line in northeastern Ukraine after Kyiv’s troops broke through the previous one.

Manchin rails against 'revenge politics' on permit plan

Manchin rails against 'revenge politics' on permit plan

Sen. Joe Manchin on Tuesday railed against what he called “revenge politics″ being used against him, as liberals in the House and Senate team up with Republicans to oppose his plan to speed permits for natural gas pipelines and other energy projects. Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat, secured a commitment from President Joe Biden and Democratic leaders to include the permitting package in a stopgap government-funding bill in return for his support of a landmark law to curb climate change. But in recent weeks Democrats and environmental groups have lined up to oppose the permitting plan, calling it bad for the country and the climate.

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden urges United Nations to expand Security Council

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News