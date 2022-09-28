 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

French Senate report denounces sexual abuse in porn industry

  • Updated
  • 0

PARIS (AP) — Sexual and physical abuse in France's porn industry is “systemic” and lawmakers should better regulate the production of videos and protect children who are “heavily exposed” to the content, according to a French Senate report released Wednesday.

The report, titled “Hell Behind the Scenes,” was the first prepared for the French parliament to focus on the porn industry, which the authors described as “predatory.”

During six months of research, the Senate’s delegation for women’s rights and gender equality heard from over 50 people, including some involved in the industry, women’s rights activists and victims.

“Both the actual volume of pornographic contents accessible to all and their very nature have contributed to make violent sexual acts against women banal,” the report's authors wrote.

People are also reading…

“Sexual, physical and verbal abuses are widespread in porn, making them systemic. They are not simulated but very real for the women who are being filmed,” they added.

In the past two decades, pornography has massively developed globally as video platforms multiplied and social media helped sharing content.

A police investigation into alleged rape, human trafficking and pimping in France’s porn industry has called attention to abuse in the business. Dozens of alleged victims have come forward in two separate cases linked to a major video platform and France's leading amateur porn site.

The investigation revealed that the consent of women was not being asked or respected in many occasions.

A French former porn actress and filmmaker, known by her performing name, Nikita Bellucci, was amid those who spoke to the senators because “for once, people working in the porn industry were given a voice,” she told the Associated Press. Bellucci would not disclose her full identity to protect her privacy.

Bellucci — who has been working in the porn industry for more than a decade in France, Eastern Europe and the U.S. — has always been outspoken about her work. She said she was proud of her job yet stood in the front line to denounce how women tend to be targets of abuse in the industry.

She recalled with much emotion in her voice how, in the early stage of her career, her “consent (was) abolished” while performing a scene. It took her ten years to realize what happened because she had the “impostor’s syndrome," she said, referring to the wrong idea that “a porn actress can’t be abused because she chose to do this work."

The Senate report aims to alert the government and the broader public to the huge scale of the problem, its authors said. They noted the “massive, ordinary and toxic” viewing of porn by children, despite French law requiring viewers to be at least 18 years old.

The report found that 90% of pornographic scenes include violence and that two thirds of children aged 14 and less have seen pornographic content — voluntarily or not.

“We must stop having a dated, distorted, watered-down view of porn. Porn today includes violent, degrading, humiliating content,” Sen. Annick Billon, co-author and president of the Senate’s delegation, said.

"Scenes in which a man, most often several men, up to 50, inflict physical and sexual abuse on women have become standard,” she added.

Billon and the other delegation members issued 23 recommendations for enforcing current laws and introducing new regulations.

They include making it a criminal offense to incite the committing of a rape in the context of the porn industry, issuing “dissuasive” fines to make it more difficult for minors to access porn and requiring age-verification mechanisms.

Sen. Laurence Rossignol, report co-author and a former minister in charge of women’s right, said the two major cases being investigated by police highlighted some of the industry’s methods, including “an initial rape” to “break” women, she said. “That’s the same method as in prostitution rings.”

To withdraw videos from the internet, producers require women to pay 3,000 to 5,000 euros ($2,900-4,800) — ten times the fee they were paid for shooting them, the report said.

Rossignol said policies to fight abuse in the porn industry must come as an additional step in the wake of the #MeToo movement that made a political issue of sexual abuse. In 2016 France approved a law against prostitution and sex trafficking that banned buying sex, not selling it.

“What is shocking to us is that when it’s about fighting terrorism online, our legal arsenal is useful and efficient. When it’s about violence against women, it’s not efficient and not applied," Rossignol said.

For Bellucci, the report came a bit too late — yet the move is positive. She praised the recommendation to reinforce sex education of teenagers, especially at school. “We now live in a society that's hyper-sexualized by the internet and social media. It is very important to address these topics,” said the 32-year-old mother of two.

“What we’re asking for, above all, is a legal framework. And being actually protected,” Bellucci said. As a porn producer and director, she explained how she takes care of the actors, discussing what practices will be performed and requesting their consent at every stage.

However, Bellucci regretted that the platforms which broadcast porn are not being held accountable enough.

Billon, the senator, said lawmakers who worked on the issue came out feeling “different.”

“I can humbly say that I had not imagined that," she said. "Frankly, the confidential hearing (of victims) has been difficult, very difficult. That was about abject comments and attitudes, barbarous behavior ... The words we heard, the stories, exceeded any concrete reality we could imagine.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

QAnon follower who chased officer convicted in Jan. 6 trial

QAnon follower who chased officer convicted in Jan. 6 trial

An Iowa man has been convicted of charges that he led a crowd of rioters in chasing a U.S. Capitol police officer up a staircase and accosting other officers guarding the Senate. That was one of the most harrowing scenes of the mob’s attack that day. A federal jury deliberated for roughly four hours before convicting Douglas Jensen of felony charges that he obstructed Congress from certifying the Electoral College vote on Jan. 6, 2021, and that he assaulted or interfered with police officers during the siege. Jensen was convicted on all counts, including a charge that he engaged in disorderly conduct inside the Capitol while carrying a folding knife in his pocket.

Trump docs probe: Court lifts hold on Mar-a-Lago records

Trump docs probe: Court lifts hold on Mar-a-Lago records

A federal appeals court is allowing the Justice Department to resume its use of classified records seized from Donald Trump’s Florida estate in its ongoing criminal investigation. The ruling Wednesday clears the way for investigators to continue scrutinizing the documents as they evaluate whether to bring criminal charges over the storage of top-secret government records at Mar-a-Lago. The appeals court note that Trump presented no evidence that he had declassified the records. Trump claimed in a Fox News Interview Wednesday that “If you’re the president of the United States, you can declassify" material just by saying “It’s declassified” and "even by thinking about it."

4 Ukrainian regions schedule votes this week to join Russia

4 Ukrainian regions schedule votes this week to join Russia

The separatist leaders of four Russian-controlled areas of Ukraine say they are planning to hold referendums this week for the territories to become part of Russia as Moscow loses ground in the war it launched. The votes will be held in the Luhansk, Kherson and partly Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions. The announcement of the balloting starting Friday came after a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that they were needed. Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev also said that folding Luhansk and Donetsk in eastern Ukraine into Russia itself would make their redrawn frontiers “irreversible” and enable Moscow to use “any means” to defend them.

Russia gives citizenship to ex-NSA contractor Edward Snowden

Russia gives citizenship to ex-NSA contractor Edward Snowden

Russian President Vladimir Putin has granted Russian citizenship to Edward Snowden, a former contractor with the U.S. National Security Agency. He has been living in Russia since 2013 to escape prosecution in the U.S. after leaking classified documents detailing government surveillance programs. He was granted permanent residency in 2020. Snowden has said he made the disclosures because he believed the U.S. intelligence community had gone too far and wrongly infringed on civil liberties. Snowden, 39, is considered by supporters to be a whistleblower who wanted to protect American civil liberties,  He currently faces charges of unauthorized disclosure of U.S. national security and intelligence information that could result in decades in prison.

How a party of neo-fascist roots won big in Italy

How a party of neo-fascist roots won big in Italy

The Brothers of Italy party has won the most votes in Italy’s national election. The party has its roots in the post-World War II neo-fascist Italian Social Movement. Giorgia Meloni has taken Brothers of Italy from a fringe far-right group to Italy’s biggest party. Meloni is poised to lead Italy’s first far-right-led government since World War II and become its first female premier.

Trump allies create a new super PAC called MAGA Inc.

Trump allies create a new super PAC called MAGA Inc.

Top allies of ex-President Donald Trump are creating a new super PAC that's expected to serve as the main vehicle for his midterm spending and could become a key part of his campaign infrastructure if he moves forward with a 2024 White House run. The MAGA Inc. group will supersede Trump’s existing super political action committee. Paperwork for the new group was filed Friday. The buildout comes as the Republican former president is under mounting legal pressure on multiple fronts, including a Department of Justice criminal investigation into how documents with classified markings ended up at his Florida home. Trump officials won't say how much he intends to spend on his midterm efforts.

Protesters fear climate change impact, demand aid for poor

Protesters fear climate change impact, demand aid for poor

Youth activists have staged a coordinated ‘global climate strike’ to highlight their fears about the effects of global warming and demand more aid for poor countries hit by wild weather. Protesters took to the streets in Jakarta, Tokyo, Rome and Berlin Friday carrying banners and posters with slogans such as “We are worried about the climate crisis” and “It’s not too late.” The demonstrations were organized by the Fridays for Future youth movement that took its cue from activist Greta Thunberg, who began protesting alone outside the Swedish parliament in 2018. Thousands of people attended the rally in Berlin, which featured calls for the German government to establish a 100-billion-euro (dollar) fund for tackling climate change.

UK cuts taxes, boosts spending, accelerating pound's slide

UK cuts taxes, boosts spending, accelerating pound's slide

The British pound has went on its biggest one-day drop in 2 1/2 years after the U.K.’s new government outlined plans to cut taxes and boost spending. It's sparked concerns that increased public borrowing will worsen the nation’s cost-of-living crisis. The British currency plunged over 3% on Friday. Treasury chief Kwasi Kwarteng announced sweeping tax cuts that he said would boost economic growth and generate increased revenue, without introducing corresponding spending reductions. He also said previously announced plans to cap soaring energy bills for homes and businesses would be financed through borrowing. Critics attacked the plan for favoring business interests over working people and failing to provide any figures on its impact on government fiscal targets.

Labour conference starts with focus on 'immoral' tax cuts

Labour conference starts with focus on 'immoral' tax cuts

Britain’s opposition Labour Party has opened its annual conference with leaders attacking the “immoral” tax-cutting of the new Conservative government. The party has seized on the scrapping of the 45% tax rate for the country’s highest earners as a crux issue for hard-at-heel Britons who are struggling through the worst cost of living rise in decades. Labour leader Keir Starmer says he would reverse the cut and hit energy producers with a windfall tax on bumper profits while also investing in green energy. The conference is taking place in the northern city of Liverpool.

Occupied Ukraine holds Kremlin-staged vote on joining Russia

Occupied Ukraine holds Kremlin-staged vote on joining Russia

A Kremlin-orchestrated referendum got underway in occupied regions of Ukraine that sought to make them part of Russia, with some officials carrying ballots to apartment blocks accompanied by gun-toting police. Kyiv and the West condemned it as a rigged election whose result was preordained by Moscow. The referendums in the Luhansk, Kherson and partly Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions were widely seen as a prelude to Moscow annexing the regions. The voting overseen by authorities installed by Russia, scheduled to run through Tuesday, is almost certain to go the Kremlin’s way. Meanwhile, the governor of the Kharkiv region said 436 bodies were exhumed from a mass burial site in the eastern city of Izium, 30 with signs of torture.

Watch Now: Related Video

US storm: Many ordered to leave Florida homes as Hurricane Ian ne

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News