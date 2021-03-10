From bus drivers to prom, New Mexico schools work to reopen

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Educators across New Mexico are preparing to welcome K-12 students back to the classroom full-time now that teachers are becoming prioritized for vaccines and state leaders are offering students the option to study in-person five days a week by April 5.

There are logistics to sort out, from identifying teachers with health risks to rehiring furloughed bus drivers. But on the whole, school administrators told The Associated Press in a series of interviews that they are jubilant.

“We’re ecstatic to get to come back 100%. Not sure we’ll get all the kids back, you know, some will still choose to work remotely, but we’re ecstatic,” said Superintendent Todd Lindsay of the Carrizozo Municipal School District in southern New Mexico.

Pojoaque Superintendent Sondra Adams got the news while on spring break as she was visiting her daughter and grandsons in South Carolina. She spent much of the evening holding remote meetings with staff.

“I have a lot running through my head,” said Adams. “Our buildings are prepared, our staff on campus are prepared.”