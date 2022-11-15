 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

G-20 to hold tough on Russia, urge end to Ukraine war

  • Updated
  • 0

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — A draft declaration by leaders of the Group of 20 largest economies under discussion Tuesday echoes the condemnation of Russia’s war on Ukraine by the United Nations, while acknowledging differing views among members.

The statement seen Tuesday by The Associated Press “deplores in the strongest terms the aggression by the Russian Federation” and “demands its complete and unconditional withdrawal from the territory of Ukraine,” in reiterating the stance expressed in the UN General Assembly’s March 2 resolution.

The G-20 draft statement also noted there were different views on the situation and sanctions against Russia. It also says G-20 was not the forum for resolving security issues.

The careful wording of the statement reflects the tensions prevailing at the summit, which includes leaders from Russia and China as well as many other countries that have sought to hold a neutral stance on the conflict.

People are also reading…

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy joined U.S. President Joe Biden in trying to persuade other leaders of the world's largest economies to further isolate Russia diplomatically and economically over its invasion of Ukraine, despite a souring global financial outlook that has tested many nations' resolve.

The call to stand up to Russia and defend Ukraine’s sovereignty in both symbolic and substantive ways came Tuesday at the meetings of the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia.

Inflation and slowing economies are weighing on several of the countries that imposed penalties on Russia for starting the nine-month war. Higher costs for energy and food have destabilized business activity around the world, as much of Europe prepares to brave the winter without imports of Russian natural gas.

In opening the summit, Indonesian President Joko Widodo impressed on the gathering what's at stake.

“If the war does not end, it will be difficult for the world to move forward,” Widodo said. “We should not divide the world into parts. We must not allow the world to fall into another cold war.”

In a video address, Zelenskyy reiterated 10 conditions for ending the conflict that began in February, among them a complete withdrawal of Russian troops and full restoration of Ukrainian control of its territory.

“Ukraine should not be offered to conclude compromises with its conscience, sovereignty, territory and independence," he said. “Ukraine has always been a leader in peacekeeping efforts, and the world has witnessed it. And if Russia says that it supposedly wants to end this war, let it prove it with actions."

A senior U.S. administration official, speaking on the condition of anonymity to discuss the summit, said Tuesday that the summit’s final communique will make clear that “most” of the nations condemn Russia’s invasion in Ukraine and the toll it has taken on global food and energy supplies.

It's unclear how many nations would embrace the tough language or whether the document would refer to Russia’s actions as a “war” — a phrase Moscow has sought to avoid, despite the devastating losses inflicted and sustained by its military.

The European Council president, Charles Michel, urged other global powers to intensify pressure on Russia over its war against Ukraine, including Moscow’s biggest supporter, China. Michel said Tuesday that the summit was crucial to stopping Moscow’s push “to use food and energy as weapons."

The U.S. and its allies responded to Russia's invasion of Ukraine with export controls and other sanctions, making it harder for Russia's military to access key technologies and resupply with drones, artillery and other weapons.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said to the G-20 that the global economy should not on principle be weaponized.

“We must resolutely oppose the attempt to politicize food and energy issues or use them as tools and weapons,” Xi said in translated remarks. “Unilateral sanctions must be removed, and restrictions on relevant scientific and technological cooperation must be lifted.”

U.S. officials have said Biden's trip has demonstrated that countries large and small are willing to condemn Russian aggression. Russian President Vladimir Putin has stayed away, sending his foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov. The Indonesian president invited Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to virtually address the G-20 summit, just days after Ukraine's foreign minister was invited to participate in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Cambodia, where it became the latest signatory to the group's treaty of amity and cooperation.

Chinese officials have largely refrained from public criticism of Russia’s war, although Beijing has avoided direct support of the Russians, such as supplying arms. Biden said he and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed Russia's aggression in a meeting Monday and “reaffirmed our shared belief” that the use or even the threat of nuclear weapons is “totally unacceptable” — a reference to Moscow’s thinly veiled threats to use atomic weapons as its invasion of Ukraine has faltered.

The summit schedule does not include a “family photo” of leaders, which would avoid a potentially awkward moment of interaction with the Russian representative, Lavrov. It remained to be seen how Biden and U.S. allies would react when Lavrov is recognized to speak during the summit's closed sessions. Some Europeans have discussed potentially walking out of the meeting to protest Russia's invasion.

U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said no one in the U.S. delegation had plans to meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, often known as MBS, after Biden accused Saudi Arabia of siding with Russia by leading the OPEC+ cartel to cut oil production last month in a bid to sustain the elevated energy prices that Russia uses to fund its war in Ukraine.

It also was not clear whether anyone from the U.S. delegation would meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi or other leaders whose cooperation is needed to secure a price cap on Russian oil to limit the profits Moscow uses to invest in its defense base.

The summit will be the first for two critical new partners in Biden's effort: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni.

Sunak, who took office last month after the disastrously short tenure of Liz Truss, has promised to continue his conservative predecessors’ steadfast support for Ukraine. He and Biden are set to strategize during their Wednesday meeting on new ways to bolster Ukraine’s defenses for the long haul.

Meloni has pledged to continue to provide arms and aid for Ukraine, but questions remain over her far-right coalition’s commitment to stand up to Russia. She will meet with Biden privately on Tuesday afternoon.

One leader who will be absent is Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, who tested positive for COVID-19 after his arrival in Bali and said he was returning home. So far, no other leaders are known to have tested positive, though many of those in Bali also attended meetings with Hun Sen just days ago during a summit of the Association of Southeast Asian nations.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

UK leader in peril after Treasury chief axes 'Trussonomics'

UK leader in peril after Treasury chief axes 'Trussonomics'

New U.K. Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt has reversed most of an economic package announced by the government just weeks ago, including a planned cut in income taxes. Hunt said Monday he was scrapping “almost all” the tax cuts announced last month by the Conservative government of Prime Minister Liz Truss, and also signaled that public spending cuts are on the way. It was a bid to soothe turbulent financial markets spooked by fears of excessive government borrowing. The move raises questions about how long the beleaguered prime minister can stay in office, though Truss insisted she has no plans to quit. She vowed to lead the Conservatives into the next general election, but many in the party want her gone.

Takeaways so far: An expensive election poised to change not much

Takeaways so far: An expensive election poised to change not much

Control of Congress still hangs in the balance, with both parties notching victories in a midterm election centered on voter frustration over inflation, abortion rights and more. But despite huge spending, it's unclear the eventual outcome changes much in Washington.

Russians work to restore power in occupied city of Kherson

Russians work to restore power in occupied city of Kherson

Russian-appointed authorities in the occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson say power is being partially restored following what they have called a Ukrainian “terrorist attack” on power lines. The southern city was cut off from power and water supplies on Sunday after three power lines were damaged in the region that Moscow illegally annexed in September. Ukrainian officials have not responded to the allegations, although officials have previously claimed that Russia was deliberately turning off the power in order to force civilians to evacuate in anticipation of a Ukrainian counteroffensive to retake the city. Rolling blackouts around Ukraine continued on Monday.

Russian, Ukrainian troops gird for major battle in Kherson

Russian, Ukrainian troops gird for major battle in Kherson

Russian and Ukrainian troops appear to be girding for a major battle over the strategic southern industrial port city of Kherson. That's in a region where Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared martial law, after illegally annexing it. Fighting and evacuations were reported in the region as Moscow tried to pound the invaded country into submission with more missile and drone attacks on critical infrastructure. Putin declared martial law in the Kherson, Luhansk, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions on Wednesday in an attempt to assert Russian authority in the annexed areas as he faced battlefield setbacks, a troubled troop mobilization and increasing domestic and international criticism and sanctions. Ukrainian forces mounted 15 attacks on Russian military strongholds in Kherson.

Biden is 'not buying' that Democrats may lose in midterms

Biden is 'not buying' that Democrats may lose in midterms

President Joe Biden says he is feeling “really good” about Democrats’ chances in the midterm elections, even as he traveled to the Chicago area to support two House members who are facing more competitive reelection battles than expected. Biden says he is “not buying the notion” that Democrats are in trouble. He spoke at a political reception in a hotel for U.S. Reps. Lauren Underwood and Sean Casten. The president ticked off his administration’s signature legislative achievements on infrastructure, climate and lowering the cost of prescription drugs, efforts he said were achieved in collaboration with Underwood and Casten.

Zelenskyy says Ukrainian special military units in Kherson

Zelenskyy says Ukrainian special military units in Kherson

Ukraine’s president says that special military units have entered the city of Kherson. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made the announcement Friday in a video address hours after Russia said it had completed withdrawing troops from the strategically key city. Zelenskyy said that “as of now, our defenders are approaching the city. In quite a bit, we are going to enter. But special units are already in the city."

Post-election misinformation targets Arizona, Pennsylvania

Post-election misinformation targets Arizona, Pennsylvania

A day after the midterm elections, misinformation about the results is zeroing in on the states of Arizona and Pennsylvania. In Arizona, most of the misleading claims now circulating online began after problems emerged Tuesday with voter tabulation machines in Maricopa County. In Pennsylvania, baseless allegations are spreading about delays in vote counting. Misinformation experts say it's not unusual for voting irregularities or delays to be spun into rumors. Overall, however, few problems were reported Tuesday and threats of political violence did not materialize.

Suspect in assault at Pelosi home had posted about QAnon

Suspect in assault at Pelosi home had posted about QAnon

The man accused of breaking into House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home and severely beating her husband with a hammer appears to have made racist and often rambling posts online, including some that questioned the results of the 2020 election, defended Donald Trump and echoed QAnon conspiracy theories. David DePape was known in Berkeley, California, as a pro-nudity activist who had picketed naked at protests against local ordinances requiring people to be clothed in public. More recently, online posts under DePape's name repeated false claims about COVID vaccines, questioned whether climate change is real and displayed an illustration of a zombified Hillary Clinton dining on human flesh.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

The largest fire ant infestation is threatening Hawaiian Islands

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News