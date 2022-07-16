 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

G20 finance meetings in Bali overshadowed by war in Ukraine

BANGKOK (AP) — Financial leaders of the Group of 20 richest and biggest economies agreed at meetings on the Indonesian resort island of Bali this week on the need to jointly tackle global ills such as inflation and food crises, but failed to bridge differences over the war in Ukraine.

As G-20 host this year, Indonesia has sought to bridge divisions between G-20 members over Russia’s invasion, but enmity over the conflict was evident even as the finance ministers and central bank chiefs concurred on other global challenges that have been worsened by the war.

All involved agreed the meeting took place “under a very challenging and difficult situation because of the geopolitical tensions," Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati said Saturday.

She said delegates had “expressed sympathy that Indonesia has to manage this situation."

Indrawati and Indonesian central bank Gov. Perry Warjiyo said Indonesia would later release a G-20 chair's statement that would include two paragraphs describing areas where the participants failed to agree.

There were still issues that could not be reconciled, “because they want to express their views related to the war," Indrawati said. In the statement “related to the war there are still views that are different within the G-20," she said.

Indrawati outlined a range of areas where the members did agree, including the need to improve food security, to support the creation of a funding mechanism for pandemic preparedness, prevention and responses, on working toward a global tax agreement and on facilitating financing of transitions toward cleaner energy to cope with climate change.

“The progress is more than expected," Warjiyo said.

With inflation running at four-decade highs — U.S. consumer prices were up 9.1% in June — Warjiyo said participants were “strongly committed to achieving price stability."

“There is a commitment among the G-20 to well calibrated macro economic policy to address inflation and slowing growth," he said.

The meetings in Bali follow a gathering of G-20 foreign ministers earlier this month that also failed to find common ground over Russia’s war in Ukraine and its global impacts.

During the talks that began Friday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen condemned Moscow for “innocent lives lost and the ongoing human and economic toll that the war is causing around the world.”

“Russia is solely responsible for negative spillovers to the global economy, particularly higher commodity prices," she said.

Canadian Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland likened the attendance of Russian officials at the meetings to having “an arsonist joining firefighters." War is waged by economic technocrats, as well as generals, she said in a post on Twitter.

Russian officials reportedly blamed Western sanctions over the war for worsening inflation and food crises.

Indrawati said the closed-door G-20 talks did not include discussion of proposals for a price cap on Russian oil — one of Yellen's key objectives as the U.S. and allies seek to curb Moscow's ability to finance its war.

Such discussions would have occurred on the sidelines of the meeting, she said.

The Bali talks saw more progress than an earlier G-20 finance meeting in Washington in April, when officials from the U.S., Britain, France, Canada and Ukraine walked out to protest the attendance of Russian envoys. That meeting also ended without the release of a joint statement.

Caught in the middle as host, Indonesia has urged officials from all sides to overcome mistrust for the sake of a planet confronting multiple challenges.

“The world needs even more and more collaboration. no matter what country … they cannot solve this problem alone. food security, energy, climate change, pandemic … all are interconnected,” Indrawati said.

“We all agreed we need to continue the spirit of collaboration and multilateralism," she said.

The meetings also addressed the problem of mounting debts in countries like Zambia, Myanmar and Sri Lanka.

While the G-20 is “not a creditor forum, there is a recognition that there is growing debt," Indrawati said.

The talks centered on a framework to enable creditor and debtor nations to work out solutions to help countries in need.

“When a country has a debt that is unsustainable they have to communicate with their creditors," she said. “This mechanism needs to be more predictable. That is what we have been discussing within the G-20."

Eric Greitens resigned as Missouri governor in 2018 amid criminal charges and legislative investigations. He's been accused by his ex-wife of abuse and bullying and he recently ran a widely condemned campaign ad suggesting he was hunting members of his own party with a gun. Despite all that, Greitens remains a leading contender for election to the U.S. Senate this year. If anything, the criticism has made him more popular among many of his followers. But there's a new candidate in the race who's banking on the belief that Republicans want an alternative. John Wood, a former U.S. attorney and most recently a top investigator for the Jan. 6 committee in the U.S. House, is running as an independent.

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed legislation that will provide $1.2 billion over three years to boost long-term water supplies for the desert state and implement conservation efforts that will see more immediate effects. The Republican signed the legislation Wednesday. It is viewed as the most significant since the state implemented a groundwater protection plan in 1980. Climate change and a nearly 30-year drought forced the move, which comes as Arizona already faces cutbacks in its Colorado River water supply and more loom. A $1 billion fund will help get new water supplies into Arizona, including a possible desalination plant Ducey has touted. Another $200 million will go to rural and urban conservation efforts.

In a heated, "unhinged" dispute, Donald Trump fought objections from his White House lawyers to a plan, eventually discarded, to seize states' voting machines, the House Jan. 6 committee has revealed. Then, in a last ditch effort to salvage his presidency, Trump summoned supporters to march on the U.S. Capitol for what turned into the deadly riot. In another revelation Tuesday, committee co-chair Liz Cheney said the panel had notified the Justice Department that Trump himself had contacted a potential witness who was talking with the committee. The panel also presented evidence that Trump aides secretly planned for a second rally stage across from the Capitol on the day of the attack.

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot is returning to prime time with a Thursday evening hearing that will examine the three-hour plus stretch when Donald Trump failed to act as a mob of supporters stormed the Capitol. The committee is racing to gather newly emerging evidence and the session could be the final one in a series of public hearings that began in early June. Meanwhile, committee members say a lawyer for former Trump strategist Steve Bannon, who faces criminal charges after months of defying a congressional subpoena, told the committee over the weekend that Bannon may now be willing to testify.

The White House has dropped plans to nominate an anti-abortion lawyer backed by Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell for a federal judgeship in Kentucky. The decision to back off the nomination of Chad Meredith comes amid an apparent split between McConnell and Republican Sen. Rand Paul, his fellow Kentuckian, over the selection. The White House pointed to resistance from Paul in abandoning the nomination. A Paul spokeswoman did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment Friday evening. Meredith is a well-known conservative in Kentucky. He defended the state's anti-abortion laws in court.

U.S. Sen. James Lankford of Oklahoma testified as part of a civil case into an alleged sexual assault at the Baptist church camp he oversaw that he believed a 13-year-old can consent to sex. The Associated Press obtained a copy of Lankford's deposition from 2010, before he'd joined Congress. A 13-year-old girl's family sued a 15-year-old boy who was alleged to have had sex with her at the camp, and also sued the camp's owner and operator. Lankford isn't alleged to have had any knowledge of the assault and wasn't accused of any wrongdoing. Oklahoma's age of consent is 16. There's no provision in state law under which a 13-year-old could consent to sex. A Lankford reelection campaign spokeswoman declined comment.

Sen. Joe Manchin is roiling budget talks with Democratic leaders anew. The West Virginia Democrat says the latest inflation surge makes him more cautious about agreeing to federal spending increases that could drive consumers' costs even higher. In December, Manchin single-handedly killed Democrats' roughly $2 trillion, 10-year social and environment bill before Christmas. In recent months, he's been bargaining with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer over a new economic package that would be around half that size and focus on health, energy and taxes. But Manchin says grim new inflation figures mean the compromise he's trying to reach with Schumer must be reviewed.

A major natural gas pipeline from Russia to western Europe has shut down for maintenance amid concerns that Russia may not resume the flow of gas as scheduled. The Nord Stream 1 pipeline runs under the Baltic Sea from Russia and is Germany's main source of Russian gas. Gas is usually sent onward to other countries, as well. It is scheduled to be out of action until July 21.  German officials are suspicious about Russia's intentions. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy predicted Russia would cut the gas flow again, at what he called "the most acute moment." Russia's Gazprom last month reduced the gas flow through Nord Stream 1 by 60%. Germany and the rest of Europe are scrambling to fill gas storage in time for winter and reduce their dependence on Russian energy imports.

The Unification Church has acknowledged that the mother of the man accused of assassinating former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is a member, but that an investigation is ongoing into media speculation that her donations may have angered her son and led to the killing. Police say the suspect told investigators he wanted to kill Abe because of his rumored connection to an organization he resented, which police did not identify. Japanese media reports said it was a religious group, and cited large donations by his mother and her subsequent bankruptcy as a possible motive. Abe, one of Japan's most influential politicians, was fatally shot last Friday while campaigning for parliamentary elections.

President Joe Biden will visit the Middle East this week at a time when the region is experiencing dramatic changes and struggling to address deep problems. He'll become the first U.S. president to travel directly from Israel to Saudi Arabia, a reflection of closer ties between the Jewish state and its Arab neighbors. However, there's been no progress toward resolving the longstanding conflict between Israelis and Palestinians, and there are looming questions over how to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon. Biden is also under pressure to address higher gas prices, and might seek more oil production while he's in the region.

