 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Gambling legislation again before lawmakers in '22 session

  • 0

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Lottery and casino legislation will again be introduced in Alabama's upcoming legislative session — with the goal of getting the measure before voters in November — but the outlook for the proposal is unclear as lawmakers face primaries this spring.

Republican Sen. Greg Albritton of Range said he plans to introduce a proposed constitutional amendment that would include a state lottery, a compact with the Poarch Band of Creek Indians and a yet-to-be-determined number of other gambling sites.

“This simply needs to get off our plate, off the table. We need to deal with this and waiting another year is not going to help us. That would just be revenue thrown aside or thrown away,” Albritton said.

The Alabama Senate last year approved a proposed constitutional amendment that would establish a state lottery as well as allow nine casino sites in the state, but the measure stalled in the House of Representatives. “My goal is to find a path to get the votes that we need,” Albritton said of ongoing discussions.

People are also reading…

However, some members of Republican leadership are doubtful about the outlook for any gambling legislation. Lawmakers face primaries in May which brings both election concerns and time constraints in the 2022 session, a key member said.

“I would be very surprised if it would pass in a regular session in an election year,” Republican Rep. Steve Clouse, chairman of the House general fund budget committee, said. “By the time we get toward to end of March first of April people are going to be antsy to get out of there.”

Robbie McGhee, vice chairman of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians Tribal Council, said lawmakers would be giving the final decision to voters since the measure would have to be approved in a statewide vote. Albritton said his goal is to get the measure before voters in November.

“I think this is the perfect opportunity to say, ‘That I’m going to give the power to people to make this decision,’” McGhee said.

Gambling legislation in the past has failed under a mix of opposition from conservative lawmakers and turf wars over who would get lucrative casino licenses. Owners of dog tracks and other electronic bingo operations have argued the Poarch Creeks should not have a monopoly.

Last year’s Senate-passed bill, in addition to authorizing casinos operated by the tribe, would have given existing dog tracks and electronic bingo operations, such as Greenetrack and VictoryLand dog tracks, an advantage in trying to win the other casino licenses.

It is unclear what this year’s bill would mean for those sites. Albritton said he expected the sites would initially have an interim license to continue gaming.

Albritton said he plans to propose that gambling revenue partly be used to fund mental health care and facilities. “That seems to be one major gap that we have in our state,” he said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Senate parliamentarian deals Democrats blow on immigration

Senate parliamentarian deals Democrats blow on immigration

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats must drop an effort to let millions of immigrants remain temporarily in the U.S. from their expansive social and environment bill, the Senate parliamentarian decided Thursday, dealing the latest blow to a longtime priority of the party, migrant advocates and progressives.

Florida Democrats aim to rebound as GOP voting numbers grow

Florida Democrats aim to rebound as GOP voting numbers grow

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — In Florida, for the first time in modern history, registered Republican voters outnumber Democrats. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is heading into a reelection campaign buoyed by a national profile and a cash reserve unmatched by any Democratic challenger. And Republicans control virtually all of state government.

Desert death traps: PVC mining markers still killing birds

Desert death traps: PVC mining markers still killing birds

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada conservationists and state wildlife officials are stepping up efforts to find and destroy hollow PVC pipes that are used to mark mining claims across the West but also serve as death traps for nesting birds that get stuck inside them.

Engineer accused of attempting to pass US secrets to Russia

Engineer accused of attempting to pass US secrets to Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — An engineer who worked for decades as a federal defense contractor has been arrested on charges of trying to pass classified information to someone he thought was a Russian agent but who was actually an undercover FBI employee, the Justice Department said Thursday.

EXPLAINER: Will ex-official clear up Noem nepotism probe?

EXPLAINER: Will ex-official clear up Noem nepotism probe?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmakers are readying to hear Tuesday from a former state employee at the center of questions over whether Gov. Kristi Noem interfered in a state agency that was evaluating her daughter's application for a real estate appraiser license.

Official: License for Noem's daughter got unusual treatment

Official: License for Noem's daughter got unusual treatment

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s daughter received unusual treatment in an application for her real estate appraiser license, including an extra opportunity to obtain it after failing to meet federal requirements, the former director of a state appraiser agency told lawmakers Tuesday.

Watch Now: Related Video

The Heckendorfs lost their son, Bryce, to Krabbe Disease

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News