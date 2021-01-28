GAO makes new recommendations related to pandemic response

The U.S. Government Accountability Office is making some new recommendations related to the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the vaccine rollout has not met expectations.

The office has continued to report on its ongoing monitoring and oversight efforts related to the pandemic. Its latest report examines the federal government’s continued efforts to respond to and recover from the pandemic.

The GAO suggests that the Department of Health and Human Services develop and make publicly available a comprehensive national COVID-19 testing strategy that incorporates all six characteristics of an effective national strategy. The characteristics include a clear purpose, risk assessment and coordination.

“Such a strategy could build upon existing strategy documents that HHS has produced for the public and Congress to allow for a more coordinated pandemic testing approach," the GAO wrote in its latest report.

The HHS should also create an expert committee that includes knowledgeable health care professionals from the public and private sectors, academia, and nonprofits or use an existing one to systematically review and inform the alignment of ongoing data collection and reporting standards for key health indicators.