Gas drilling firms repel Pennsylvania's antitrust lawsuit

The office of Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, said it still can press an antitrust claim in a county court that was not part of the appeal and will ask state lawmakers to update Pennsylvania laws “to better protect those misled by corporations like this one.”

The attorney general's office sued in 2015, accusing Anadarko and Chesapeake Energy Corp. of Oklahoma City of eliminating competition and shortchanging landowners of signing bonuses and royalties by divvying up counties in northern Pennsylvania in which to lease mineral rights.

The office also accused the companies of deceiving landowners in a slew of ways to get them to sign a lease and to minimize how much they were paid in royalties.

But Anadarko had argued that it was not a seller of services and not subject to action under state consumer protection law. The companies were buying mineral rights in land leases, not selling, they contended.

Three oil and gas trade associations backed up Anadarko, writing in a joint court brief that applying the state's consumer protection laws to their leasing transactions “will introduce a great deal of uncertainty and complication."