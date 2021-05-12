Gasoline pipeline shutdown tests Biden administration

The Biden administration, knowing that higher gas prices and long lines can carry severe political risks as well as threats to a recovering economy, is working to keep gasoline flowing after a cyberattack last week.

Officials laid out plans Wednesday to address transportation issues and price pressures after ransom-seeking hackers last week shut down the Colonial Pipeline, which delivers about 45% of the East Coast's gas.

It's possible that the pipeline could be running again in the next few days, but the administration is also pushing the crisis as a reason why President Joe Biden's $2.3 trillion infrastructure package should be approved.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg noted that the cyberattack was a reminder that infrastructure is a national security issue and investments for greater resilience are needed.

“This is not an extra, this is not a luxury, this is not an option,” he told reporters at the White House on Wednesday. “This has to be core to how we secure critical infrastructure.”

The administration made a point of stressing all the steps it's taking to get gas back to service stations in affected areas.