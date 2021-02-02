Georgia House panel approves bill allowing sports betting

Griffin said he's particularly worried about provisions that would allow betting on electronic sports.

“All this is going to do is prime children to get ready to gamble one day," Griffin said.

People can currently bet on sports in 21 states and the District of Columbia, with five more states having moved to legalize gambling but not yet taking bets. Not all of those states allow online betting, as is envisioned in the Georgia proposal, with some requiring gamblers to physically go to casinos, horse racing tracks or other places. Among Georgia’s neighboring states, Tennessee allows online betting, while North Carolina is moving toward allowing in-person betting at two Cherokee-operated casinos.

The committee voted without allowing testimony from interested parties and without considering amendments, although a number of members expressed interest in amendments. Stephens said he anticipated a House-Senate conference committee if the bill moves forward and would consider possible changes sought by members while negotiating with senators.

Stephens said state Sen. Jeff Mullis, a Chickamauga Republican, is expected to carry a bill in the Senate that would propose a 10% tax rate and could allow wagering on collegiate sports. That legislation has not yet been filed. Stephens had originally proposed a 16% tax rate before lowering his plan to 14%. However, he characterized a 10% tax rate as too low.

