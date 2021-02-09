Georgia House wants COVID-19 lawsuit shield extended a year

ATLANTA (AP) — The Georgia state House has voted in favor of extending by one year a law that protects businesses from being sued by a person that blames them for contracting COVID-19.

The protection is currently set to expire on July 14. But House Bill 112, which passed the House Tuesday by a vote of 99-68, would extend it to July 14, 2022.

The vote was largely split along party lines, with Republicans in favor of the extension and Democrats opposed.

The law sets a high bar for lawsuits against businesses, health care providers and other protected entities. They would have to display gross negligence, willful and wanton misconduct or reckless or intentional infliction of harm to lose in court.

Hospitals and medical professionals are already exempt from legal liability under an executive order signed by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, but those protections end when Kemp’s emergency powers run out.

Republican lawmakers argued that the protections have allowed businesses to stay open during a time of great economic upheaval.