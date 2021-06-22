Georgia labor agency sued over delays in jobless benefits

Butler says Georgia is above-average in how quickly it processes claims.

Department officials didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment about the lawsuit.

Plaintiff Von King, who filed for benefits after leaving her moving company job to take care of her child because of a lack of child care, has been waiting for an appeal to be heard since August. Plaintiff Gereline Thompson says she got a notice in June 2020 indicating her claim had been approved after she was laid off by the Burke County school system, but said she’s never been paid. Plaintiff Danielle Johnson says the department has never decided whether she is eligible for benefits after her initial claim in March 2020.

The suit says the plaintiffs have faced months of uncertainty “while struggling to pay rent and utilities, feed themselves and their families, and pay other regular expenses like medical bills and car payments.”

The Southern Poverty Law Center has been involved in at least two earlier lawsuits against the department. One was a lawsuit filed in January by workers. A second was a public records lawsuit filed in March.