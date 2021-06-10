Georgia moves to further crimp jobless aid later this month

“We adjusted many of our regulations during the pandemic to make receiving benefits easier during the crisis and now those modifications are no longer necessary," Butler said in a statement.

Opponents question whether people without internet access can search for work unless the department physically reopens career centers that have been closed because of the pandemic. They also question whether women who have to care for children and others with barriers are able to search for work now.

“The Department of Labor’s announcement to reinstate work search requirements could hinder the state’s long-term recovery," said Ray Khalfani, a research associate at the liberal leaning Georgia Budget and Policy Institute.

For more than a year, Georgia workers with reduced hours have been able to earn up to $300 a week in wages before seeing their jobless benefits reduced. That meant workers could earn up to $665 in wages and benefits, factoring in Georgia's maximum weekly jobless benefit of $365 a week. The state's minimum benefit is $55 a week.

Now that income threshold will drop to $150 a week, meaning a worker with reduced hours can earn a maximum of $515 a week before becoming ineligible for benefits.