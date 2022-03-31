 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Georgia Senate committee strips cap on film tax credits

  • 0

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia Senate committee on Thursday scuttled a proposal to limit state tax breaks for film and television productions that have been credited with transforming Georgia into one of the world’s biggest filming hubs.

The rules committee stripped a $900 million annual cap on the credit from a bill that would slash state income tax rates. The committee did not provide an explanation for the decision.

The bill will now be considered by the full Senate without the film tax limit.

Another state Senate committee had added the cap earlier in the week along with a measure that would ban film companies from selling tax credits they can't use.

The film credits have been championed by Republican governors for more than 15 years and fueled explosive growth in film and television production in Georgia. The state Office of Planning and Budget estimates the state will forgo $1.07 billion in revenue from the credit this year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Report: Justice Thomas' wife urged overturning 2020 election

Report: Justice Thomas' wife urged overturning 2020 election

WASHINGTON (AP) — Virginia Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, sent weeks of text messages imploring White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to act to overturn the 2020 presidential election — furthering then-President Donald Trump's lies that the free and fair vote was marred by nonexistent fraud, according to copies of the messages obtained by The Washington Post and CBS News.

Russia bombards areas where it pledged to scale back

Russia bombards areas where it pledged to scale back

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces bombarded areas around Kyiv and another city just hours after pledging to scale back operations in those zones to promote trust between the two sides, Ukrainian authorities said Wednesday.

Ohio GOP candidates call US Senate race fight for America

Ohio GOP candidates call US Senate race fight for America

WILBERFORCE, Ohio (AP) — All but one Republican seeking an open U.S. Senate seat in Ohio held fast to the disproven narrative Monday that the 2020 presidential election was either stolen from Donald Trump or fraught with irregularities, fraud or other problems.

White House: Intel shows Putin misled by advisers on Ukraine

White House: Intel shows Putin misled by advisers on Ukraine

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. intelligence officials have determined that Russian President Vladimir Putin is being misinformed by advisers about his military’s poor performance in Ukraine, according to the White House. The advisers are scared to tell him the truth, the intel says.

Shelled city in north Ukraine fears becoming 'next Mariupol'

Shelled city in north Ukraine fears becoming 'next Mariupol'

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — Nights are spent huddling underground from Russian strikes pounding their encircled city into rubble. Daylight hours are devoted to hunting down drinkable water and braving the risk of standing in line for the little food available as shells and bombs rain down.

Watch Now: Related Video

Mariupol evacuee describes horror of Russian attacks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News