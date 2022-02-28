 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

German envoy to raise energy security, climate on US visit

  • Updated
  • 0
Germany Ukraine Tensions

German Economy and Climate Minister and Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, in his office at the Economy ministry in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Germany’s vice chancellor said Thursday that Russia’s attack on Ukraine is “completely illogical” and will backfire, causing western nations to stop buying Russian coal, oil and gas — an important source of income for the resource-rich country.

 Michael Sohn - staff, AP

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's vice chancellor is traveling to Washington for talks with U.S. officials that will focus on energy security and the need to ramp up renewable energy supplies in the wake of Russia's attack on Ukraine.

Germany gets a large share of its energy from Russia in the form of coal, oil and gas. The invasion of Ukraine last week was sharply condemned by Berlin, which joined other Western nations in imposing sanctions against Russia and halted the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project.

Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck, who is also Germany's economy and climate minister, said Monday that greater emphasis on energy independence could help efforts to reduce emissions of planet-heating greenhouse gases released by burning fossil fuels.

People are also reading…

“The only forms of energy that don't belong to anyone, where nobody can say ‘it’s all mine and I'm going to blackmail you with,' are wind and solar,” he told reporters.

“What we were discussing a half a year ago in terms of reducing carbon dioxide emissions we're now discussing in terms of energy security and sovereignty,” said Habeck, who is due to meet with U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan and climate envoy John Kerry during his two-day trip.

In a special session of parliament Sunday, Germany's finance minister said the government would place greater emphasis on energy security in the coming years in light of the war in Ukraine.

“Renewable energy releases us from dependence,” Christian Lindner said. “That's why renewable energy is freedom energy.”

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Monday at the release of a new report by the global body's climate science panel that “current events make all too clear, our continued reliance on fossil fuels makes the global economy and energy security vulnerable to geopolitical shocks and crises.”

“Instead of slowing down the decarbonization of the global economy, now is the time to accelerate the energy transition to a renewable energy future,” he said.

Follow all AP stories on climate change at https://apnews.com/hub/climate.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions

Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — President Vladimir Putin dramatically escalated East-West tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert Sunday, while Ukraine's embattled leader agreed to talks with Moscow as Putin's troops and tanks drove deeper into the country, closing in around the capital.

Russia-Ukraine: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine that opened with air and missile strikes on Ukrainian military facilities before troops and tanks rolled across the borders from the north, east and south.

Sorting fact, disinformation after Russian attack on Ukraine

Sorting fact, disinformation after Russian attack on Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Associated Press journalists around Ukraine and beyond are documenting military activity during Russia's invasion. With disinformation rife and social media amplifying military claims and counterclaims, determining exactly what is happening is difficult. Here’s a look at what could be confirmed Saturday.

US drops name of Trump's 'China Initiative' after criticism

US drops name of Trump's 'China Initiative' after criticism

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is scrapping the name of a Trump-era initiative that was intended to crack down on economic espionage by Beijing but has been criticized as unfairly targeting Chinese professors at American colleges because of their ethnicity.

Trump reasserts GOP dominance as others focus on midterms

Trump reasserts GOP dominance as others focus on midterms

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Leading Republicans spent much of three days avoiding Donald Trump's chief grievances or ignoring him altogether as they unified behind a midterm message designed to win back the voters the polarizing former president alienated while in office.

Street fighting begins in Kyiv; people urged to seek shelter

Street fighting begins in Kyiv; people urged to seek shelter

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian troops stormed toward Ukraine’s capital Saturday, and street fighting broke out as city officials urged residents to take shelter. The country's president refused an American offer to evacuate, insisting that he would stay. “The fight is here,” he said.

Watch Now: Related Video

Meta says Ukraine figures targeted by hackers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News