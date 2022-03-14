 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

German finance chief wants measures to curb fuel price hike

  • Updated
  • 0

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's finance minister proposed a “crisis discount” Monday to dampen the impact of recent fuel price hikes due to the war in Ukraine.

The fuel subsidy proposed by Finance Minister Christian Lindner could see gas prices cut by more than 0.2 euros per liter (about $.08 a gallon), German media reported.

“The state mustn't leave citizens and businesses alone with rising prices,” said Lindner.

He said the measure has yet to be agreed upon by the three-party governing coalition, but he hoped Cabinet could approve it as part of a broader package Wednesday.

Conservative opposition lawmakers have called for even bigger fuel subsidies, while environmentalists warn that the proposed discount could distort the energy market, discourage efforts to save gasoline and disproportionately benefit rich people who drive a lot.

Members of the Green party in the German government suggested that the new measures should include introducing a speed limit on the country's highways to curb fuel use. A spokesman for the environment ministry, Christopher Stolzenberg, said a speed limit was “good for protecting the climate, protecting resources and safety on the road.”

People are also reading…

“Whether this is something that we will tackle next is ... being discussed,” he said.

Lindner declined to comment on proposals for a speed limit, which his party, the pro-business Free Democrats, have previously opposed.

Other European countries have also taken measures recently to cushion consumers from the economic consequences of the war in Ukraine.

The Swedish government on Monday proposed a temporary reduction in fuel tax and other financial aid to retirees, low-income families with children and car owners.

“Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine creates more insecurity in our world and in our economies. It will affect us for a long time and my message to the Swedish people is this will be a test,” Finance Minister Mikael Damberg said at a press conference.

Sweden's Social Democratic minority government presented an aid package worth 14 billion kronor ($1.6 billion) that needs approval in the 349-seat Riksdagen.

Jan M. Olsen in Copenhagen contributed to this report.

Follow all AP stories on climate change issues at https://apnews.com/hub/climate.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

AG's office: No need for House elections again this year

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Democratic activist who is suing Virginia elections officials told a federal appeals court that new House elections must be held this year under newly drawn legislative district lines, but the state said last year's elections were “perfectly constitutional” and the lawsuit should be dismissed.

Crossing Trump: 2 SC Republicans take different approaches

Crossing Trump: 2 SC Republicans take different approaches

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — Under pressure recently to prove her loyalty to Donald Trump, Rep. Nancy Mace traveled to New York and filmed a social media video outside Trump Tower reminding her South Carolina constituents that she was one of the former president's “earliest supporters."

EXPLAINER: What does a US ban on Russian oil accomplish?

EXPLAINER: What does a US ban on Russian oil accomplish?

NEW YORK (AP) — With Russia intensifying its war on Ukraine, killing civilians and triggering a mass refugee crisis, President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced a U.S. ban on imported Russian oil. Critics of Russia have said that sanctioning its energy exports would be the best — perhaps only — way to force Moscow to pull back.

Harris lands in Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine

Harris lands in Poland amid turbulence over jets for Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris’ trip to Warsaw to thank Poland for taking in hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians fleeing Russia’s invasion took an unexpected turn before she even left Washington. She’s parachuting into the middle of unexpected diplomatic turbulence over fighter jets.

Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, kills 9

Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, kills 9

MARIUPOL, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian airstrike on a military training base in western Ukraine killed at least nine people and wounded 57, a local official said Sunday. The assault brought the war closer to the border with Poland after a senior Russian diplomat warned that Moscow considered foreign shipments of military equipment to Ukraine “legitimate targets.”

Pentagon says Poland's jet offer for Ukraine 'not tenable'

Pentagon says Poland's jet offer for Ukraine 'not tenable'

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Pentagon on Tuesday rejected Poland's surprise announcement that it would give the United States its MiG-29 fighter jets for use by Ukraine, a rare display of disharmony by NATO allies seeking to boost Ukrainian fighters while avoiding getting caught up in a wider war with Russia.

Anti-war protests across Europe, small rallies in Russia

Anti-war protests across Europe, small rallies in Russia

BERLIN (AP) — Tens of thousands of people rallied Sunday in cities across Europe to protest against Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, with small vigils taking place in Russia as well despite a crackdown by authorities against such demonstrations.

US, China officials meet on Chinese support for Russia

US, China officials meet on Chinese support for Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — Top advisers to Presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping met in Rome Monday to discuss China’s support for Russia in its invasion of Ukraine, even as the Kremlin denied reports that it had requested Chinese military equipment to use in the war.

US VP Harris embraces call for war crimes probe of Russia

US VP Harris embraces call for war crimes probe of Russia

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday embraced calls for an international war crimes investigation of Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, citing the “atrocities” of bombing civilians, including a maternity hospital.

Watch Now: Related Video

Riots shake France’s Corsica over assault on jailed nationalist

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News