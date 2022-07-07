 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

German lawmakers back plan to expand renewable energy

  • Updated
  • 0

BERLIN (AP) — German lawmakers on Thursday approved a major package of reforms aimed at boosting the production of renewable power, as Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned that the country has for too long relied on energy supplies from Russia.

The government unveiled its 600-page “Easter package” in April, less than two months after Russia's invasion of Ukraine escalated the simmering energy crisis between Moscow and western European neighbors, many of which were buyers of Russian fossil fuels.

Germany has sharply reduced its energy imports from Russia in recent months. The government aims to end the purchase of Russian coal and oil this year, and of natural gas by 2024.

Scholz said late Wednesday that the war was another reason for Europe's biggest economy to double down on its efforts to expand the use of renewable energy.

People are also reading…

“Germany has relied for too long and too unilaterally on energy supplies from Russia,” he said at a renewable energy industry event in Berlin.

Referring to Moscow's recent moves to reduce the flow of natural gas to Europe, Scholz that that “we have to realize that Russia is using energy as a weapon.”

“After all, no one believes that Russia is reducing its gas supplies for technical reasons alone,” he added.

Energy Minister Robert Habeck told lawmakers that the “sheer number and extent of laws” now being hurried through the Bundestag reflected both the scale of the challenge and the government’s ambition.

It recently pledged to rapidly accelerate the installation of sun and wind power facilities, setting a target of generating 80% of Germany's gross electricity use from renewable energy by 2030 — almost double the share it had last year — and cutting greenhouse gas emissions from all sources to “net zero” by 2045.

To achieve this, the government proposed setting aside more land for onshore wind park s and lowering bureaucratic hurdles that have slowed construction in recent years.

Still, economists questioned this week whether the government's ambitious goals were achievable even with the new measures.

Opposition lawmaker Andreas Jung of the Christian Democrats criticized the government for keeping heavily polluting coal-fired power plants on stand-by to replace gas-fired facilities that have to shut down due to lack of supply. Instead, he suggested, Germany could expand the use of domestic biogas from agricultural waste.

Consumers in Germany, like elsewhere in Europe, have been warned to expect significantly higher energy bills this year mainly due to the surge in prices of fossil fuels.

“If we want to keep energy affordable in the long term, if we want to reconcile supply security and climate protection, then this is only possible with renewable energies,” said Scholz. “That’s why we need to kick the expansion of renewables into high gear now.”

The law still needs to pass Germany's upper house of parliament, the Bundesrat.

Follow AP's coverage of climate change at https://apnews.com/hub/climate

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump's vulnerabilities for 2024 mount after new testimony

Trump's vulnerabilities for 2024 mount after new testimony

Stunning new revelations about former President Donald Trump's fight to overturn the 2020 election have exposed growing political vulnerabilities just as he eyes another presidential bid. A former White House aide this week described Trump as an unhinged leader with no regard for the safety of elected officials in either party as he clung to power on Jan. 6, 2021. Republican voters — and Trump’s would-be rivals in the 2024 presidential race — took notice. In Iowa several voters signaled Thursday they were open to another presidential candidate. Aides for multiple GOP presidential prospects have indicated they felt increasingly emboldened to challenge Trump in 2024 following the explosive new testimony.

EXPLAINER: Why Court's EPA-climate change ruling matters

EXPLAINER: Why Court's EPA-climate change ruling matters

The Supreme Court’s new climate change ruling is likely to hinder the Biden administration’s plans to cut greenhouse gas emissions in half by the end of the decade and make the electric grid carbon-free by 2035. In its decision on Thursday, the court  limited how the nation’s main anti-air pollution law can be used to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from power plants. The court’s 6-3 ruling declared that the Clean Air Act does not give the Environmental Protection Agency broad authority to regulate emissions from power plants that contribute to global warming. Power plants account for roughly 30% of carbon dioxide output. The decision also could have a broader effect on other agencies’ regulatory efforts.

UK government faces new boozy scandal as deputy whip quits

UK government faces new boozy scandal as deputy whip quits

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government is dealing with another boozy scandal after the deputy chief whip resigned and then was suspended by the Conservative Party after a drunken incident in which he reportedly groped two men at an event. Chris Pincher's role was to maintain discipline among Tory members of Parliament. He submitted a letter of resignation to Johnson on Thursday. But he said in his letter that he would remain as a Conservative lawmaker and continue to support Johnson from the back benches of Parliament. Johnson at first resisted calls to suspend Pincher from the party before bowing to the pressure by Friday evening after a formal complaint was made to an independent investigative body.

Supreme Court limits EPA in curbing power plant emissions

Supreme Court limits EPA in curbing power plant emissions

In a blow to the fight against climate change, the Supreme Court has limited how the nation’s main anti-air pollution law can be used to reduce carbon dioxide emissions from power plants. By a 6-3 vote Thursday, with conservatives in the majority, the court said that the Clean Air Act does not give the Environmental Protection Agency broad authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants that contribute to global warming. The decision, environmental advocates, dissenting liberal justices and President Joe Biden said, was a major step in the wrong direction at a time of increasing environmental damage attributable to climate change amid dire warnings about the future.

Regulator urges Germans to prepare for possible gas shortage

Regulator urges Germans to prepare for possible gas shortage

Fearing Russia might cut off natural gas supplies, the head of Germany’s regulatory agency for energy is calling on residents to save energy and to prepare for winter, when use increases. Federal Network Agency President Klaus Mueller urged property owners to have their gas boilers and radiators checked and adjusted to maximize their efficiency. Mueller told the Funke Mediengruppe, a German newspaper and magazine publisher. on Saturday that residents need to use the 12 weeks before cold weather sets in to get ready. He says families should start talking now about “whether every room needs to be set at its usual temperature in the winter, or whether some rooms can be a little colder.”

NC governor signs bill that keeps hemp industry lawful

North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has signed legislation that keeps the state’s burgeoning hemp industry operating lawfully. The General Assembly gave final approval Wednesday to language that would make hemp products for industrial use and others like CBD permanently exempt from the state’s list of illegal drugs. The change had to be made by the end of June, so Cooper signed the law Thursday, saying the measure would help farmer keep working "in this growing market." Hemp contains a very low amount of the chemical that gives the high to marijuana users. Marijuana remains illegal.

Delta pays $10.5 million to settle post office allegations

Delta Air Lines has agreed to pay $10.5 million to settle charges it falsified information about deliveries of international mail, including mail sent to U.S. soldiers overseas. The Justice Department said Thursday that Delta was under contract to the Postal Service when it falsified records about deliveries from 2010 to 2016. Federal officials say Delta falsified when and where mail arrived to avoid penalties for deliveries that were late or went to the wrong location. Other airlines have reached similar settlements, including American Airlines in 2019.

EPA extends comment period on proposed mine restrictions

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is extending by two months the public comment period on its proposed restrictions that would block plans for a copper and gold mine in Alaska’s Bristol Bay region. The agency says its regional office received communications in favor of and against an extension and determined that good cause existed to extend until Sept. 6 the comment period. The comment period was previously set to expire Tuesday. The EPA in May announced the proposed restrictions affecting the Pebble Mine project. It was the latest move in a years-long dispute over efforts by developers to advance the mine in a region known for its salmon runs.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News