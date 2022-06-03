 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

German lawmakers expected to approve huge fund for military

  • Updated
  • 0

BERLIN (AP) — German lawmakers are expected to approve Friday a 100 billion-euro ($107 billion) special fund to strengthen the country's military, preparing the way for a massive procurement drive three months after Russia's invasion of Ukraine jolted the government into action.

The fund is expected to win broad support in the parliament's lower house after Chancellor Olaf Scholz's governing coalition held lengthy negotiations with the main opposition Union bloc. Scholz sought a two-thirds majority in parliament because the required loans are sanctioned by the constitution and don't need to adhere to rules limiting new debt.

Parliament's upper house, which represents Germany's state governments, will still need to approve the plan.

Scholz announced the fund on Feb. 27, three days after Russia invaded Ukraine, and said that Germany would now spend over 2% of its gross domestic product on defense — a NATO target on which it has long lagged. The government and the opposition agreed that defense spending would meet the 2% target “on a multi-year average,” with help from the special fund.

People are also reading…

Officials acknowledge that the German military, the Bundeswehr, has for years suffered from neglect and in particular from aging, poorly functioning equipment. Scholz's center-left Social Democrats and the Union, which led the government for 16 years under ex-Chancellor Angela Merkel, have blamed each other for that.

Scholz said this week that the spending spree amounts to a “quantum leap” that will be greeted with “relief” in Paris, London, Washington and Warsaw. “'Finally,' they say, ‘Germany is taking on the security policy responsibility that it has in the 21st century,’” he told lawmakers.

The opposition insisted during negotiations with Scholz's coalition that the fund be used exclusively for the Bundeswehr, rather than go toward other budgets related to national security, such as aid to stabilizing poor countries or civilian cyber-defense measures.

Some details of how the money will be spent have emerged. The defense ministry says it will buy 60 Chinook CH-47F transport helicopters, made by Boeing. The government also wants to buy up to 35 Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets to replace aging Tornado aircraft.

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Some Democrats voting in GOP primaries to block Trump picks

Some Democrats voting in GOP primaries to block Trump picks

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger probably would not have won last week’s Republican primary without Democrats. An Associated Press analysis of early voting data has determined that more than 37,000 people who voted in Georgia’s Democratic primary two years ago cast ballots in last week’s Republican primary. Raffensperger avoided a runoff election by just over 27,000 votes despite opposition from former President Donald Trump. Voters across the political spectrum are working to stop extremists backed by Trump from winning control of state and federal governments. Dozens of states make it legal and easy for voters to participate in either party’s primary.

Wisconsin Gov. Evers says GOP will ban books if he loses

Wisconsin Gov. Evers says GOP will ban books if he loses

Wisconsin Democratic Gov. Tony Evers says that if he loses reelection in November, Republicans will take the “breathtaking” step to ban books, particularly those related to the LGBTQ community. Evers made his comments after a ceremony outside the state Capitol kicking off the start of Pride Month. Evers was the first governor to ever raise a rainbow flag over the Capitol in 2019. He says if a Republican is governor, he worries they will roll back progress for the LGBTQ community, including banning books in schools. He referenced efforts by some Republican lawmakers who are looking into books available at school libraries across the state.

AP FACT CHECK: NRA speakers distort gun and crime statistics

AP FACT CHECK: NRA speakers distort gun and crime statistics

An AP Fact Check is examining rhetoric from the National Rifle Association's annual meeting. The AP finds that speakers assailed a Chicago gun ban that doesn’t exist, ignored security upgrades at the Texas school where children were slaughtered and misrepresented national gun and crime statistics as they pushed back against any tightening of gun laws. Former President Donald Trump and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz were among the speakers who distorted the security situation at the Uvalde, Texas, school where a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers.

Queen Elizabeth II to miss Jubilee service amid 'discomfort'

Queen Elizabeth II to miss Jubilee service amid 'discomfort'

Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II will not attend a church service to mark her Platinum Jubilee after experiencing “discomfort” at events on Thursday. The palace says that with “great reluctance” the 96-year-old monarch has decided to skip Friday’s service at St. Paul’s Cathedral. The palace says “the queen greatly enjoyed today’s Birthday Parade but did experience some discomfort.” Britain is marking the monarch’s 70 years on the throne with four days of events over a long holiday weekend. Elizabeth is Britain’s longest-reigning monarch and the first to serve for seven decades. Many royal followers camped out overnight in London in hopes of getting a glimpse of the queen.

Biden's ex daughter-in-law opens up about marriage to Hunter

Biden's ex daughter-in-law opens up about marriage to Hunter

Kathleen Buhle, the ex-wife of President Joe Biden’s son Hunter, says she has “total control over my life now,” five years after her divorce. In a new memoir, Buhle describes her ex-husband’s drug addiction and her response to his affair with her widowed sister-in-law. She also discusses her challenges integrating into the Biden family. Excerpts of “If We Break” were published Wednesday by People magazine. In the book, Buhle describes the pain she felt watching Hunter spiral into addiction, even as he denied it. She writes that the couple separated not long after Beau Biden’s 2015 death from brain cancer, when Buhle found a crack pipe in their ashtray.

Uvalde tells Biden to 'do something'; he pledges 'we will'

Uvalde tells Biden to 'do something'; he pledges 'we will'

President Joe Biden grieved with the shattered community of Uvalde on Sunday. He mourned privately for three hours with anguished families left behind when a gunman killed 19 schoolchildren and two teachers. The president was met with chants of “do something” as he departed a church service and responded, “we will.” Biden and his wife, Jill, visited a memorial to those who were slain at Robb Elementary School and attended Mass at a Catholic church. Biden met privately with first responders before flying back to his home in Delaware.

Russia takes small cities, aims to widen east Ukraine battle

Russia takes small cities, aims to widen east Ukraine battle

Russian President Vladimir Putin has insisted that European nations halt sanctions on his country and weapons shipments to Ukraine. Putin held a three-way telephone call on Saturday with the leaders of France and Germany. The Kremlin says the Russian leader affirmed Moscow's openness to resuming talks to end the fighting. But Russia’s recent progress in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region could embolden Putin to keep pursuing his military goals in the country. Moscow claimed that its forces had captured another small city in the Donbas, the second this week. After failing to occupy Ukraine's capital, Russia set out to seize the last parts of the eastern region not controlled by Kremlin-backed separatists.

Nancy Pelosi tells Brown graduates: ‘Hold on to your hope’

Nancy Pelosi tells Brown graduates: ‘Hold on to your hope’

U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi gave a commencement address at Brown University, telling graduates to “hold on to your hope” amid the world's darkness. The California Democrat spoke Sunday at the Ivy League school in Providence, Rhode Island. She said students are graduating into a vastly different world, referencing recent mass shootings, the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine and the looming U.S. Supreme Court ruling on abortion rights. She praised students for their bravery and resilience, insisting that, “Hope remains democracy’s most powerful weapon against oppression, against cynicism, against hatred."

1 billion pills seized: East, SE Asia hits ominous drug peak

1 billion pills seized: East, SE Asia hits ominous drug peak

The number of methamphetamine tablets seized in East and Southeast Asia exceeded a billion last year, highlighting the scale of illegal drug production and trafficking in the region. The U.N. Office on Drugs and Crime said the sum is seven times the amount seized by law enforcement agencies a decade ago. Methamphetamine is easy to manufacture and has supplanted opium and its derivative heroin to become the dominant illegal drug in Southeast Asia for use and export. The U.N. agency's report issued Monday says Laos has become a major gateway for trafficking drugs out of Myanmar and syndicates are targeting Cambodia as a site to produce illegal drugs.

As US mourns shootings, NRA in turmoil but influence remains

As US mourns shootings, NRA in turmoil but influence remains

Nearly 10 years ago, the mass shooting of children at Sandy Hook Elementary School looked like it might lead to a breakthrough in the political stalemate on guns in the United States. That hope was dashed shortly afterward when the National Rifle Association's CEO gave a defiant speech. Now, Republicans are making similar points as the nation reels from the shooting that killed at least 19 children at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. While much has changed since Sandy Hook, and the NRA is not the powerhouse it once was, it seems that an expansive view of gun rights is so tightly woven into the fabric of conservatism it might not matter.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News