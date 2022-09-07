 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

German parliament honors Gorbachev, who enabled unification

  • Updated
  • 0
Germany Gorbachev

Baerbel Bas, President of the German Federal Parliament, Bundestag, delivers a speech during the memorial hour for the late former Soviet President Gorbachev in the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022.

 Michael Kappeler - foreign subscriber, DPA

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's parliament paid tribute to Mikhail Gorbachev on Wednesday, holding a minute of silence for the former Soviet leader who paved the way for German reunification 32 years ago.

Flags at the parliament's Reichstag building in Berlin were lowered to half-staff as lawmakers opened the day's session, one of the first since Gorbachev's death last week, with the tribute.

“He made possible what for decades seemed impossible — ending the Cold War peacefully and overcoming the division of our country and our continent,” speaker Baerbel Bas told lawmakers. “We Germans have much to thank Mikhail Gorbachev for."

“He changed the history of our country and the lives of millions of people,” Bas said. “His courage and his stance were decisive in the recovery of our unity.”

People are also reading…

Gorbachev's drive for reform and increasing openness set the scene for the peaceful collapse of communism — and one of its key moments, the fall in November 1989 of the Berlin Wall. Less than a year later, Germany was reunited as member of NATO and with a promise that Soviet troops would be withdrawn.

Gorbachev remained enduringly popular in Germany, a contrast with how he was viewed in Russia. As they remembered Gorbachev last week, German leaders pointed to the contrast with today's relations with Russia, which are icy following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Germans for too long “overlooked, or perhaps didn't want to believe, that Russia under (President Vladimir) Putin had long since and radically turned away from Gorbachev's aims," Bas said.

“Today, a deep rift gapes between Russia and Europe where, according to Gorbachev's vision, a common European house was supposed to arise with Russia and with a common security architecture,” she added.

“It is Russia that has broken with this spirit under Putin, and that is a tragic mistake."

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden sounds newly strong alarm: Trumpism menaces democracy

Biden sounds newly strong alarm: Trumpism menaces democracy

Holding little back, President Joe Biden is sounding an alarm about what he views as extremist threats to the nation’s democracy from what he views as the evil force of Trumpism. In a newly confrontational speech Thursday night, he framed the November elections as part of an ongoing battle for the “soul of the nation.” In the speech from Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Biden declared that Donald Trump and MAGA Republicans “fan the flames of political violence” and subvert American democracy. Biden pointed to the large number of Trump adherents who still deny the nation's 2020 election results and sow doubt about future contests.

New UK PM Truss vows to tackle energy crisis, ailing economy

New UK PM Truss vows to tackle energy crisis, ailing economy

Liz Truss has taken over as U.K. prime minister and is immediately facing up to the enormous tasks ahead of her. The challenges include pressure to curb soaring prices, boost the economy, ease labor unrest and fix a health care system burdened by long waiting lists and staff shortages. At the top of her inbox is the energy crisis triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which threatens to push energy bills to unaffordable levels. Truss said she would cut taxes to spur economic growth, bolster the National Health Service and “deal hands on” with the energy crisis, though she offered few details.

Tory front-runner Truss vows fast action on cost of living

Tory front-runner Truss vows fast action on cost of living

Liz Truss, who is expected to become Britain's prime minister this week, has pledged to act within a week to tackle a cost-of-living crisis fueled by soaring energy bills linked to the war in Ukraine. Truss refused to give specifics on her plans before she takes the top post, but she stressed in comments to the BBC on Sunday that she understands the magnitude of the problems facing Britain. The government has been unable to address soaring inflation, labor strife and strains on the nation’s creaking health care system since early July, when Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced his intention to resign and triggered a contest to choose his successor. The winner will be announced Monday.

EU's top executive backs price cap on Russian pipeline gas

EU's top executive backs price cap on Russian pipeline gas

The European Union’s top executive says the bloc’s electricity market is no longer working and has proposed a price cap on Russian pipeline gas. European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said Friday that Europe’s priority is to save energy because reserves are scarce. She blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war against Ukraine for the energy crisis and the dramatic rise of gas and electricity prices. Earlier this week, Russia’s Gazprom halted the flow of natural gas through a major pipeline from Russia to Europe, citing maintenance reasons. Gazprom started cutting supplies through Nord Stream 1 in mid-June and Russia has reduced gas deliveries to several European countries which have sided with Ukraine in the war.

Trump moves to general election mode with Pennsylvania rally

Trump moves to general election mode with Pennsylvania rally

It's Donald Trump's first rally of the general election season, a Saturday night event in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, with Republican candidates in the pivotal state. While the former president's endorsed picks won many Republican primaries this summer, many of those he backed were inexperienced and polarizing figures now struggling in their November races. That's putting Senate control on the line after it was once assumed to be a lock for Republicans. The stakes are particularly high for Trump as he lays the groundwork for an expected 2024 presidential run amid a series of escalating legal challenges. Chief among them is the FBI’s recent seizure of classified documents from his Florida home.

Gorbachev mourned as rare world leader but some still bitter

Gorbachev mourned as rare world leader but some still bitter

Mikhail Gorbachev was the last leader of the Soviet Union and is for many the man who restored democracy to many European countries under communist rule. He is being saluted as a rare leader who changed the world and for a time brought hope for peace among the superpowers. But the man who died Tuesday in Moscow at 91 was also reviled by many in his own country who blamed him for the 1991 implosion of the Soviet Union and its diminution as a superpower. The loss of pride and power also led to the eventual rise of President Vladimir Putin. The Russian leader has spent the past quarter-century trying to restore Russia to its former glory and beyond.

Gorbachev's home village remembers him well

Gorbachev's home village remembers him well

Residents of the far-away Russian village where he spent his youth have lauded Mikhail Gorbachev too as Moscow paid last respects to him. The Soviet Union’s reformist last leader grew up in Privolnoye. The village has a population of about 3,000 in southern Russia’s Stavropol region. Gorbachev was the son of peasants. He retained the region’s distinct accent until his last days and held onto a village-bred boy’s common touch. Gorbachev went away to Moscow around 1,100 kilometers (700 miles) to the north for university. He eventually returned to the region and began rising through the ranks of the communist system. Gorbachev died Tuesday at age 91. People in Privolnoye remembered him Saturday as someone who helped the village.

America's secrets: Trump's unprecedented disregard of norms

America's secrets: Trump's unprecedented disregard of norms

Donald Trump isn’t the first to face criticism for flouting rules and traditions around the safeguarding of sensitive government records. But national security experts say recent revelations point to an unprecedented disregard of post-presidency norms established after the Watergate era. As more details emerge from last month’s FBI search of Trump’s Florida home, the Justice Department has painted a portrait of an indifference for the rules on a scale that some thought inconceivable after establishment of the Presidential Records Act in 1978. The act specifies that immediately after a president leaves office, the National Archives and Records Administration takes legal and physical custody of the outgoing administration’s records.

Watch Now: Related Video

Dozens killed by earthquake in southwestern China

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News