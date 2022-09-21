BERLIN (AP) — Germany agrees deal to nationalize country's biggest natural gas importer Uniper.
The far-right forces that former Sen. John McCain successfully marginalized within the Arizona Republican Party are back and in full control, with profound implications for one of the nation’s most closely matched battlegrounds. This summer's primary elections made clear that Arizona Republicans have traded McCain for Donald Trump, backing a slate of far-right candidates aligned with the former president. After she won the Republican primary for governor in early August, former television news anchor Kari Lake said GOP voters “drove a stake in the heart of the McCain machine.” Mainstream conservatives have been sidelined and even censured by the party.
President Joe Biden’s popularity has improved substantially from his lowest point this summer, but concerns about his handling of the economy persist. That's according to a poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Support for Biden recovered from a low of 36% in July to 45%, driven in large part by a rebound in support from Democrats just two months before the November midterm elections. The economy continues to be a weakness for Biden, with just 38% approving of his economic leadership as the country faces stubbornly high inflation and Republicans try to make household finances the axis of the upcoming midterms.
A plan to dismantle a 1-mile-long depressed freeway that was built in Detroit by demolishing Black neighborhoods 60 years ago is a big winner of federal money. The $104.6 million for the Interstate 375 project is the first Biden administration grant being awarded to tear down a racially divisive roadway. The grant is among $1.5 billion in transportation grants being handed out Thursday to 26 projects nationwide thanks to increased funding from the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law. Advocates say the money is a key first step that will inspire dozens of citizen-led efforts underway in other cities to dismantle highways.
Donald Trump is increasingly embracing and endorsing the QAnon conspiracy theory, even as the number of frightening real-world events linked to the movement rises. Using his Truth Social platform, Trump this week reposted an image of himself overlaid with the words “the Storm is Coming." In QAnon lore, the storm refers to Trump's final victory, when his opponents supposedly will be tried and possibly executed. It's among dozens of recent Q-related posts from the Republican former president, who also ended a rally with a QAnon song. Experts who study QAnon say Trump may be trying to rally his most stalwart supporters as investigations into his conduct escalate.
The European Union’s executive branch has recommended that the bloc suspend around 7.5 billion euros ($7.5 billion) in funding to Hungary over concerns about democratic backsliding and the possible mismanagement of EU money. EU Budget Commissioner Johannes Hahn said Sunday that despite measures Hungary has proposed to address the deficiencies, the European Commission is recommending the suspension of funds “amounting to an estimated amount of 7.5 billion euros.” Hahn said that Hungary has until Nov. 19 to address the concerns. The European Commission has for nearly a decade accused Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban of dismantling democratic institutions. He denies the accusations.
Investigators searching through a mass burial site in Ukraine have found evidence that some of the dead were tortured, including bodies with broken limbs and ropes around their necks. That's according to Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelenskyy, who spoke Friday. The site near Izium was recently recaptured from Russian forces. It appears to be one of the largest of its kind discovered in Ukraine. Zelenskyy rushed out a video statement just hours after the exhumations began, apparently to underscore the gravity of the discovery.
Rail companies and their workers reached a tentative agreement to avert a nationwide strike that could have shut down the nation’s freight trains and devastated the economy less than two months before the midterm elections. President Joe Biden announced the deal Thursday. It emerged from a marathon 20-hour negotiating session at the Labor Department and came just one day before the threatened walkout. The deal includes a 24% pay raise and relaxes strict railroad attendance policies. It will go to union members for a vote after a cooling-off period of several weeks.
Ukrainian authorities have found a mass burial site near a recaptured northeastern city previously occupied by Russian forces. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the discovery late Thursday in his nightly address to the nation. The grave was found close to Izium in the Kharkiv region. Associated Press journalists saw the site in a forest. Amid the trees were hundreds of graves with simple wooden crosses, most of them marked only with numbers. A larger grave bore a marker saying it contained the bodies of 17 Ukrainian soldiers. Investigators with metal detectors were scanning the site for hidden explosives. Zelenskyy said more information would be made public Friday.
Pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin has mounted on the battlefield and in the halls of global power. Analysts say Ukrainian troops have pushed their counteroffensive to advance farther into the country’s northeast after recapturing some strategic areas this month. At a high-level summit in Uzbekistan, Putin vowed to press his attack on Ukraine despite recent military setbacks. Still, the Russian leader had to address concerns over the drawn-out conflict voiced by India and China. Western defense officials said Saturday that Russian forces appear to be setting up a new defensive line in northeastern Ukraine after Kyiv’s troops broke through the previous one.
A top Justice Department official has announced new incentives for companies that cooperate with corporate criminal investigations and a $250 million Congressional budget request to expand its work. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said Thursday there has been a decline in the number of corporate criminal prosecutions over the last decade. To help address that, she is directing every division that prosecutes corporate crime to develop programs that incentivize companies to report misconduct. In some cases, no one will have to plead guilty to criminal charges if the violation was self-reported and the company fixed it. Companies will also be required to come forward more quickly with evidence of suspected misdeeds to get leniency.